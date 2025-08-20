Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Reminder on appointment of joint liquidators, de-listing of shares and dissolution

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the “Company”) reminds shareholders that on 16 May 2025 the shareholders of the Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the “Company”) passed resolutions (the “Resolutions”) that the Company be wound up voluntarily and that Michael Penrose of EY Bermuda Ltd., 3 Bermudiana Road, Hamilton, HM08, Bermuda and Igal Wizman of EY Bahamas Ltd., Caves Corporate Centre, West Bay Street & Blake Road, Nassau N-3231, The Bahamas, be appointed as Joint Liquidators (“JLs”) of the Company. The appointment of the JLs was advertised as required by statute on 21 May 2025.

Pursuant to the Resolutions, on 22 May 2025 the JLs applied to have the shares of the Company de-listed from the Euronext Oslo Børs (the “Oslo Børs”). As announced on 25 June 2025, the Oslo Børs has approved the Company’s application to de-list the shares of the Company with an effective date of 25 August 2025 and the last day of trading being 22 August 2025. Refer to the press releases published on the Oslo Børs for further details about the de-listing process.

Pursuant to the Resolutions, the JLs are now responsible for managing the affairs of the Company and, once the affairs of the Company are fully wound up, intend to hold a final general meeting to dissolve the Company in due course. As per the Resolutions, if there are surplus assets of the Company after the payment of any creditors and the costs of the liquidation in excess of USD $500,000, the surplus will be distributed to the shareholders of the Company upon the dissolution of the Company.

In you have any queries, please contact Evan Merrilees by email at Evan.Merrilees1@parthenon.ey.com or by telephone at +1 441 294 5495.

The Joint Liquidators

Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act