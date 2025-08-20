BioAdaptives’ MyndMed™ Receives Full Clearance from TruShield™, Meeting UFC and WADA Standards for Athlete Safety

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BDPT), a leader in natural health and performance supplements, today announced that its flagship nootropic formula, MyndMed™, has been officially certified clean by TruShield™ Laboratory Services, a trusted provider of sports supplement testing specializing in World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) compliance.

TruShield™ is widely recognized in the athletic community for its rigorous, accredited testing protocols, trusted by professional sports organizations worldwide, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship® (UFC). At the UFC’s recommendation, BioAdaptives submitted MyndMed™ to TruShield™ for comprehensive analysis to verify purity and confirm the absence of any WADA-prohibited substances.

Following extensive testing, TruShield™ has confirmed that MyndMed™ contains no banned or prohibited ingredients and meets the highest safety standards for competitive athletes. This clearance ensures that UFC athletes can use MyndMed™ with complete confidence in its compliance with anti-doping regulations.

“Athlete safety is our top priority,” said James Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives. “We always strive to produce formulas that are not only effective but also meet the highest standards of quality and compliance. TruShield™’s verification confirms that MyndMed™ can be trusted by elite athletes competing under WADA regulations.”

This approval paves the way for MyndMed™ to be integrated into the UFC’s pool of approved nutritional supplements, allowing fighters to benefit from its focus, reaction time, and cognitive performance support without risk of violating anti-doping regulations.

MyndMed™’s formula, developed by BioAdaptives’ research team, incorporates a precise blend of botanical extracts, amino acids, and neuro-support nutrients designed to support neurotransmitter balance, mitochondrial energy production, and neural resilience under the high-stress demands of professional competition.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and markets science-based natural health and wellness products for both humans and animals. Its formulations leverage cutting-edge research in stem cell biology, adaptogens, and regenerative nutrition. The company’s mission is to enhance the quality of life through innovation that works in harmony with the body’s natural processes.

