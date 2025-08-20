Aircraft Floor Panel Market is Forecasted to Reach US$727 Million in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft floor panel market size was valued at US$452 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$727 million by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft floor panel market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$452 million Market Size in 2034 US$727 million Growth (CAGR) 3.5% during 2024-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2034 6.96 billion Leading Aircraft Type Narrow-Body Aircraft Leading Core Material Type Nomex Honeycomb Leading Sales Channel Type SFE Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Floor Panel Market:

The global aircraft floor panel market is segmented based on aircraft type, core material type, sales channel type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type –

The market is bifurcated into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets.

Narrow-body aircraft are expected to remain dominant, whereas wide-body aircraft are the fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. Narrow-body aircraft dominate the aircraft floor panels market due to their high production volume for short to medium-haul routes. The segment's growth is driven by the demand for lightweight, durable materials that improve fuel efficiency and reduce costs.

Narrow-body aircraft dominate the aircraft floor panels market due to their high production volume for short to medium-haul routes. The segment's growth is driven by the demand for lightweight, durable materials that improve fuel efficiency and reduce costs. These aircraft require high-performance floor panels made from advanced, lightweight composite materials, which enhance fuel efficiency and reduce operational costs. Wide-body aircraft witnessed an enormous decline amid the pandemic, greater than all other aircraft types. Furthermore, the grounding of B787 dented the recovery that was expected from the market participants earlier. However, the long-term business outlook still seems favorable to the market participants as both Boeing and Airbus have announced that they will ramp up their production rates of B787 and A350XWB, respectively, in the coming years.



Based on core material type –

The market is segmented into Nomex honeycomb, aluminum honeycomb, and other core material types.

Nomex honeycomb is anticipated to be the largest core material type of the aircraft floor panel market and is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Nomex honeycomb floor panels are extensively used in all types of aircraft, including narrow-body and wide-body ones.

Nomex honeycomb floor panels are extensively used in all types of aircraft, including narrow-body and wide-body ones. Nomex honeycomb offers several benefits, such as being lightweight, having outstanding rigidity and strength, and having resistance to corrosion and fire. Also, it is thermally stable and has excellent dielectric characteristics.

Based on end-user type –

The market is segmented into OE and aftermarket.

OE is anticipated to be a larger demand generator of the aircraft floor panel market and is expected to witness faster growth in the coming years.

The plan to increase the production rates of existing aircraft programs to support the rebounding demand and new aircraft programs (COMAC C919 and Boeing’s B777x) is the main factor contributing to its supremacy. It is anticipated that both the OE and aftermarket segments are likely to experience significant growth rates in the coming years.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft floor panels over the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

With the presence of numerous small- to large-sized OEMs in this region.

This region has been a pioneer in the aerospace industry. Most of the participants have production and assembly facilities in North America. Additionally, all the industry's central floor panel producers are present in the area to assist OEMs in creating advanced products that satisfy airline criteria.



Aircraft Floor Panel Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The rising production rates of key aircraft programs.

Upcoming aircraft programs.

Higher demand for lightweight flooring.

Advancements in flooring technologies.

An expanding aircraft fleet size



Competitive Landscape: Top 5 Companies in the Aircraft Floor Panel Market:

The aircraft floor panel market is highly consolidated, with a handful of players capturing a large chunk of the market. Product developments, the formation of long-term contracts, and high R&D investments are among the indispensable areas of focus of leading companies. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

EFW GmbH

The Gill Corporation

Triumph Group, Inc.

Boeing Encore Interiors LLC

AVIC Cabin Systems Limited



