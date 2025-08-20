Aerospace Actuators Market is Forecasted to Reach US$15.6 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace actuators market size was valued at US$11.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$15.6 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.3% from 2025 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aerospace actuators market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$11.0 billion Market Size in 2034 US$15.6 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.3% during 2025-2034 Leading Platform Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Actuator Type Primary Flight Control Actuators Leading Actuator Technology Type Hydraulic Leading End User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2034 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 19



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aerospace Actuators Market:

The global aerospace actuators market is segmented based on platform type, actuator type, actuator technology type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type –

The aerospace actuators market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, defense, UAV, and space. Commercial aircraft accounted for the largest and fastest-growing market share.

Rising global air travel demand leading to higher airline orders for fuel-efficient and next-generation commercial aircraft; massive order backlogs from Airbus and Boeing ensure steady production; integration of fly-by-wire systems, electric actuators, and digital cockpit control panels is more prevalent in commercial platforms, supporting market growth.

Based on actuator type –

The market is segmented into primary flight control actuators, secondary flight control actuators, landing gear, thrust reversers, engine control, utilities, seats, weapon release, missiles, and other actuators. The primary flight control actuators accounted for the largest market share and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the study period.

Owing to the high focus on safer and lighter flight control systems and the usage of many actuators, the primary flight control actuators are expected to be the dominant category. The primary flight control actuators are vital components in both commercial and military aircraft as they manage the basic movements of an aircraft, such as pitch, roll, and yaw, by controlling surfaces like rudders, elevators, and ailerons.

Advancements in actuator technology, such as the integration of fly-by-wire systems, have significantly enhanced the performance and reliability of primary flight control actuators, reinforcing their market dominance in the aerospace actuators industry.

Based on the actuator technology type –

The market is segmented into hydraulic actuators, electric actuators, pneumatic actuators, and other actuators. Hydraulic actuators are expected to remain the most dominant actuator technology of the market over the next nine years .

. Hydraulic actuators are easy to maintain and generate enough power to operate control surfaces with less weight & space. However, electric actuators are expected to replace conventional technologies due to their high efficiency, increased electric power, and precise level of control .

Hydraulic actuators also feature built-in redundancy, which guarantees ongoing functionality in the event of failures, and they include overload protection that contributes to enhanced flight safety.



Based on end-user type –

The aerospace actuators market is segmented into OE and aftermarket based on the end-user type. OE is expected to continue its dominance in the market over the years .

. The aerospace actuators market is primarily led by Original Equipment (OE), driven by the persistent demand for new aircraft and the incorporation of cutting-edge actuator technologies. Aftermarket held a smaller share of the market in 2024. Aerospace actuators have a long life, usually aligned with the life of the aircraft.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market over the next nine years, whereas Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the same period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

With one of the world’s largest fleets of both commercial and military aircraft, the USA is the market's growth engine. Most of the major players in the aerospace actuators market have their presence in the region to cater to the emergent needs of OEMs and be their partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market, owing to rising demand for commercial aircraft to accommodate growing passenger traffic, rising defense spending in important economies, the opening of Boeing and Airbus assembly plants, and the indigenous commercial aircraft.



Aerospace Actuators Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The rising adoption of the More Electric Aircraft (MEA) concept, which focuses on improving fuel efficiency and minimizing operational costs through the replacement of traditional hydraulic systems with electric actuators.

In addition, the surging demand for commercial aircraft, spurred by the growth in passenger and freight traffic, entry of programs (B777x, C919, etc.), expected rise in the aircraft fleet size, and advancements in actuator technology also contribute to this upward trend.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aerospace Actuators Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Moog Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Woodward, Inc.

Liebherr Group

TransDigm Group

Triumph Group

Curtis-Wright Corporation.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Actuators Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast, trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



