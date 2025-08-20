Capture, create and connect: Google Pixel 10 series now available at Verizon

Experience Pixel 10 on America’s Largest Network with the Fastest and Most Reliable 5G and a three-year price lock guarantee

Verizon kicked off preorders for the new Google Pixel 10 series – that's the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and the awesome Pixel 10 Pro Fold – on America’s fastest and most reliable 5G network.

Unbeatable value. You'll get three years of the best value, control, and simplicity with a free phone (with select trade-in) and no price hikes on network plans. Switch to Verizon and pay as little as $30 per line per month for four lines on Unlimited Welcome with Auto Pay (plus taxes and fees). Verizon has an awesome three-year price lock on all myPlan and myHome network plans, meaning the base monthly rate won't change.

Sweet perks, awesome rewards and plans just for you. Verizon goes beyond cool tech and reliable network service to enhance the customer experience through value and choice. Customers benefit from seamless service, exclusive mobile + home discounts when combining wireless and internet plans, and a wide array of rewards, exclusive discounts, events, experiences and tickets accessible via the My Verizon app.

Google’s highly anticipated Pixel 10 lineup is seriously raising the bar for mobile tech, giving you an unbeatable experience thanks to super-smart AI, incredible camera features and tougher-than-ever durability.

The advancements in AI, particularly with features like Gemini Live and Magic Cue, truly transform how people interact with their devices. Combined with our amazing offers and the reliability of Verizon’s network, including free satellite texting, the Pixel 10 series is poised to redefine the smartphone experience.

Also available for preorder on August 20 is the new Pixel Watch 4, featuring a slimmer design, deeper Gemini AI integration, advanced health monitoring and significantly longer battery life.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Pixel 10 Pro XL will be available in Obsidian, Moonstone and Jade starting at $33.33 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,199.99 retail, 0% APR)

will be available in Obsidian, Moonstone and Jade starting at $33.33 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,199.99 retail, 0% APR) Pixel 10 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Moonstone and Jade starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($999.99 retail, 0% APR)

will be available in Obsidian, Moonstone and Jade starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($999.99 retail, 0% APR) Pixel 10 will be available in Obsidian, Indigo, Frost and Lemongrass starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($799.99 retail, 0% APR)

will be available in Obsidian, Indigo, Frost and Lemongrass starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($799.99 retail, 0% APR) Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available in Moonstone starting at $49.99 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,799.99 retail, 0% APR)

will be available in Moonstone starting at $49.99 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,799.99 retail, 0% APR) Pixel Watch 4 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes starting at $12.49 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($449.99 retail, 0% APR)



Pixel 10 Pro guaranteed trade-in. New and existing customers can get a Pixel 10 Pro on us or $1,000 off a Pixel 10 Pro XL when you trade in your current Google, Apple, Motorola or Samsung phone (in any condition, with Unlimited Ultimate).

$1,000 off Pixel 10 Pro Fold. New and existing customers can get $1,000 off a Pixel 10 Pro Fold, when you trade in qualified phones (in any condition, with Unlimited Ultimate).

Business offer. Verizon Business customers that sign up for a new line or upgrade can get a Pixel 10 (128 GB model) on us with My Biz Plan and $20 monthly add-on spending.

Save on a Pixel Watch 4. Get Google Pixel Watch 4 for as low as $5 a month, when you buy a new Pixel 10 and trade in a qualified watch. Service plans are required for both the phone and watch.

Epic Gemini AI perk. Get Google AI Pro for six months, on us, when you purchase a Pixel 10 series smartphone on Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus. Then pay just $10 a month — that’s half the price of the usual $19.99.

Visit a Verizon store, the My Verizon app, or verizon.com today to learn more and order your new Pixel 10 series smartphone or Pixel Watch 4 to discover the great value Verizon offers through myPlan. Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be widely available in Verizon stores and at Verizon.com on August 28. Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 4 will be widely available on October 9. Verizon Business customers can visit Verizon Business online for business-specific pricing and promos.

Click here for more information on our amazing offers.

