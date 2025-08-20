Relay Market is Forecasted to Reach US$11.2 billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global relay market size was valued at US$7.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$11.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global relay market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$7.9 Billion Market Size in 2031 US$11.2 Billion Growth (CAGR) 4.9% during 2025-2031 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2031 US$76.4 Billion Leading Type Electromechanical Relay Leading Mount Type Plug-in Mount Leading Application Type Industrial Automation Leading Function Type Interface Relays Leading Sales-Channel Type Distributor Sales Leading End-Use Type OE Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Relay Market:

The global relay market is segmented based on type, mount type, application type, function type, sales channel type, end-use type, and region.

Based on Mount Type –

The global relay market is segmented into PCB mount, panel mount, plug-in mount, and other mounts. Plug-in mount relays will continue to dominate the global relay market as they offer easy installation and replacement without requiring complex wiring, making them ideal for industries that prioritize quick maintenance.

With the rise of EVs and smart grid infrastructure, the demand for durable, high-performance, and easily replaceable relays is expected to boost the growth of plug-in mount relays.



Based on the Application Type –

The global relay market is segmented by consumer electronics & appliances, automotive, industrial automation, communication, energy/power, automation testing equipment, and other applications.

Industrial automation would be the fastest-growing application, as automation-driven demand for high-performance relays in manufacturing, logistics, and process industries will surpass other application segments as businesses focus on efficiency and reduced operational costs. However, consumer electronics & appliances dominate the global relay market because of the high demand for home appliances, HVAC systems, and smart devices that require reliable switching components.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

Asia-Pacific dominates the global relay market due to its large-scale production facilities. The region's rapid industrialization, particularly in automotive, electronics, and power infrastructure, increases the demand for relays.

Asia-Pacific is the largest automobile manufacturing hub, with increasing demand for relays in EVs, hybrid vehicles, and automotive electronics. Fast-growing urban centers and government initiatives for smart cities fuel the need for relays in automation, transportation, and energy management.



Relay Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Electrification of Transportation: Growing electric vehicle production demands reliable relays for power control and protection systems.

Industrial Growth and Automation: Rising industrial automation needs durable and efficient relays for machine control and safety.

Expansion of Renewable Energy Sources: Solar and wind energy projects increase demand for relays in power distribution and grid stability.

Smart Grid and Infrastructure Development: Upgraded power infrastructure boosts the need for advanced relays for efficient energy management.

Advancements in Consumer Electronics: Increasing adoption of smart devices and appliances fuels demand for miniature and high-speed relays.



Top Companies in the Relay Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Hongfa

Omron

TE Connectivity

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Schneider Electric

Fujitsu

Sanyou Relays

Finder

Phoenix Contact

Eaton

ABB

Siemens

Little Fuse Inc.

Standex

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Relay Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



