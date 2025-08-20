Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Nutex Health Inc. on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX). The investigation concerns whether Nutex and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 22, 2025, Blue Orca Capital published a research report raising concerns about Nutex Health’s recent 20-fold share price surge. The report alleges that the company’s growth was artificially driven by a third-party arbitration vendor, HaloMD, which facilitated inflated out-of-network billing awards. According to Blue Orca, multiple federal lawsuits now allege that HaloMD orchestrated a fraudulent and racketeering scheme that siphoned millions from insurers, casting doubt on the legitimacy of Nutex’s reported revenue increases. On this news, the price of Nutex shares declined by $11.18 per share, or approximately 10.05%, from $111.19 per share on July 21, 2025 to close at $100.01 on July 22, 2025.

Then on August 14, 2025, Nutex announced it would delay filing its quarterly financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2025, citing incomplete accounting adjustments. On this news, the price of Nutex shares declined by $18.22 per share, or approximately 16.39%, from $111.13 per share on August 14, 2025 to close at $92.91 on August 15, 2025

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

