Rule Raises £800,000 to Tackle ‘ADHD Tax’ with ‘Save-to-Win’ Mobile Game

London, UK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rule, a UK fintech startup building a ‘save-to-win’ mobile game to combat the ‘ADHD tax’, has secured £800,000 in pre-seed funding. The round was led by gaming-sector specialist London Venture Partners (LVP), with participation from leading ‘Tech for Good’ VC Bethnal Green Ventures (BGV). The announcement follows a successful beta phase where Rule’s app helped its community of users save over £100,000.





The team behind UK fintech Rule, which has raised £800,000 in pre-seed funding to build its 'save-to-win' money management game. Pictured (L-R): Inès Robin, Alexis Long, Daniel Morgan, Michalis Panayiotou, Talwinder Singh, and Jude Greer.

Rule was created to challenge the ‘manipulation economy’ which consists of systems engineered to exploit psychological vulnerabilities for profit. The ‘manipulation economy’ has a disproportionate impact on the ADHD community, with research showing that 65% of adults with ADHD struggle with finances, and are four times more prone to impulse spending. This results in what is referred to as the ‘ADHD tax’, costing individuals an estimated £1,600 per year.

Where traditional financial planning causes anxiety and overwhelm, Rule fosters a positive emotional connection to money through behavioural science and game design. At the app’s core is an innovative "save-to-win" model where users nurture a Tamagotchi-like squirrel by adopting healthy money habits. The result is a powerful emotional connection to their financial journey, because every pound they save isn't just a number; it's how they progress in the game.

"Traditional money apps are built for a neurotypical world, and for the ADHD brain, that’s a recipe for failure”, said Alexis Long, Cofounder of Rule. “We're using the psychology of mobile games to flip that script, and deliver a positive feedback loop for saving money. This funding allows us to build a world where money management is not just easy, but genuinely fun."

"We’ve seen firsthand how gameplay can transform behaviours and build lasting habits,” said David Gardner, General Partner at Lvp. “Rule is the most compelling application of these principles to personal finance we’ve seen. As new generations reshape how they think AND interact with money, Rule has a real opportunity to reinvent how they build financial confidence, making it more social, engaging, and impactful."

The investment will be used to accelerate the public launch of the Rule app from its current beta, expand its feature set, and grow the company’s product team.

About Rule

Rule is an ADHD-friendly app that turns money management into a fun, engaging, and rewarding game. By combining a Tamagotchi-like squirrel with the first-of-its-kind "save-to-win" model, Rule helps users overcome financial anxiety, control impulsive spending, and build long-term savings. Learn more at https://rulemoney.co.uk/.

About London Venture Partners

London Venture Partners (LVP) is a venture capital firm with a focus on the games sector. They have been the seed investor in games companies that have created over $30 billion in equity value, including Supercell, Unity, and NaturalMotion.

About Bethnal Green Ventures

Bethnal Green Ventures (BGV) is Europe’s leading early-stage ‘Tech for Good’ VC. BGV invests in ambitious founders using technology to create a better world.

