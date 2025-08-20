HII Selected for U.S. Navy Training Contract to Enhance Readiness

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division is among the companies included on a multiple award contract to provide training products and services that will enhance U.S. Navy fleet readiness.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a ceiling of $267 million and will enable HII to compete for task orders for the Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center, which supports professional growth and readiness for U.S. Navy enlisted personnel, and other naval education training commands.

“Sailor training and professional development are mission-critical — especially when it comes to force protection and combat readiness,” said Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ Global Security business. “This initiative empowers sailors with the technical skills they need to perform at the highest level, while opening doors for career advancement and lifelong learning.”

The multiple award contract will support and enhance education, training, career development and personnel advancement for the Navy’s force development enterprise, including curriculum development and learning management systems like Navy e-learning that will enable sailors to participate in on-demand web-based training. Training opportunities like these will enable sailors to meet rapidly changing mission tasks in an increasingly network-centric warfare environment.

HII provides high-value engineering and technology solutions for multi-domain training, creating realistic live and synthetic training environments that provide real-world mission rehearsal support.

