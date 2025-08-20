Triple One Metals Closes $ 500,000

Windsor, Nova Scotia, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 20, 2025 – Triple One Metals Inc. ("Triple One" or the "Company") (CSE:TONE) is pleased to announce it has closed its financing which raised $500,000 at $0.01225 per share and has issued 40,816,327 common shares. The shares were issued with the required hold period pursuant to securities laws. The use of proceeds is the payments of certain debts and for working capital. A finder’s fee of $12,862.50 was paid.

One insider of the Company subscribed, indirectly, for a total of 3,000,000 common shares. As such, this participation constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61- 101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the common shares acquired by the insiders nor the consideration for the common shares paid by such insiders exceeds 25 per cent of the company's market capitalization.

The Company confirms there are no material facts or material changes related to the Company which has yet to be generally disclosed.

For additional information

A. Paul Gill

Chief Executive Officer, Triple One Metals Inc.

59 Payzant Drive

P.O. Box 657, Windsor

Nova Scotia, Canada, B0N 2T0

Forward-Looking Statements

