Notre Dame de Namur University Announces Retirement of Gregory B. White, PhD, Provost and Senior Vice President in March 2026 After Over 30 Years of Service

Belmont, CA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced today that Gregory B. White, PhD, Provost and Senior Vice President, will retire effective March 15, 2026, concluding more than three decades of exceptional service to the university.

Since joining NDNU in 1993 as a Professor of Mathematics, Dr. White has served in a remarkable progression of academic and administrative leadership roles, including Department Chair, Director of Institutional Research, Interim Dean, Assistant Provost, Associate Provost, Interim Provost, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Chief Financial Officer, and ultimately Provost and Senior Vice President.

During his tenure, Dr. White has been a driving force behind many of the university’s most significant milestones. He co-led NDNU’s transformation from a comprehensive university to a primarily graduate institution, spearheaded multiple successful accreditation reaffirmations with the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and authored federal and foundation grant proposals that brought in more than $14 million in funding — including the largest grants in NDNU’s history. These funds supported new programs, expanded student services, and financed major renovations to science labs, classrooms, and public spaces.

President Beth Martin praised Dr. White’s lasting impact on the university: “Greg’s leadership, intellect, and deep commitment to NDNU’s mission have shaped the course of this institution for over 30 years. His steady guidance through times of transformation, his tireless pursuit of academic excellence, and his unwavering dedication to our students have left a legacy that will endure for decades. We are deeply grateful for his service and his friendship.”

Reflecting on his career, Dr. White said: “It has been the honor of my professional life to serve NDNU for more than three decades. I’ve been fortunate to work alongside extraordinary colleagues and students who share a commitment to transformative education and the values of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. While I look forward to new adventures, NDNU will always be a part of who I am.”

In addition to his administrative achievements, Dr. White maintained a passion for teaching and for fostering academic innovation. He championed the integration of online learning, strengthened assessment of student learning outcomes, and helped draft the university’s revised mission statement in 2024. His leadership extended beyond campus through service on the California Mathematics Project Advisory Board, the WSCUC Substantive Change Committee, and as Chair of the Redwood Symphony Board of Directors.

Dr. White earned his Ph.D. in Mathematics (1988) and M.A. in Mathematics (1984) from the University of California, Los Angeles, and his B.A. in Physics and Mathematics, cum laude with distinction in mathematics, from the University of Rochester in 1979.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu