Tustin Public Schools Foundation Announces Appointment of Lisa Fujimoto as New Executive Director

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tustin Public Schools Foundation (TPSF), a cornerstone of support for the Tustin Unified School District for nearly four decades, is proud to announce the appointment of Lisa Fujimoto as its new Executive Director. As TPSF celebrates its 36th year of community impact, the Board of Directors begins a new chapter of visionary leadership, building upon a strong legacy of service, partnership, and innovation on behalf of students, educators, and families throughout the Tustin community.

Fujimoto’s selection follows a thoughtful and inclusive national search process led by the TPSF Board of Directors. A dedicated board-led search committee oversaw the effort, retaining a professional executive search firm to ensure a comprehensive and rigorous recruitment and vetting process. The result was a highly qualified pool of candidates, from which Fujimoto emerged as the clear choice to lead the Foundation into its next phase.

Fujimoto brings over 35 years of leadership in the nonprofit, philanthropic, and corporate community relations sectors, with a well-established reputation for strategic leadership, fundraising excellence, and transformational community engagement. She most recently served as CEO and Executive Director of The Priority Center, where she grew the organization’s operating budget from $6.2 million to over $10 million, led a corporate office relocation, expanded Board leadership, and raised over $8 million in private contributions during her tenure.

Fujimoto’s roots in Tustin run deep—she moved to Tustin Meadows in 1970 from New Brunswick, New Jersey, attended Jeane Thorman Elementary, AG Currie Middle School, and graduated from Tustin High School. She went on to attend Saddleback College and later earned her B.A. in Psychology from California State University, Fullerton. This appointment represents a full-circle moment for Fujimoto, returning to lead a community organization in a school district that shaped her early life.

“Lisa is a dynamic and proven leader whose lifelong commitment to improving lives through education and community service perfectly aligns with the mission of TPSF,” said Kate Kersten, President of the TPSF Board of Directors. “As we look ahead to the next generation of students, her deep expertise and collaborative spirit will help shape the future of education in Tustin.”

Before joining TPSF and prior to her leadership role with The Priority Center, Fujimoto was the Executive Director of the Change a Life Foundation, where she managed over $40 million in philanthropic giving, including $8 million in educational scholarships across California. Her leadership also extended to roles at the Orange County Rescue Mission, where she spearheaded a $26 million capital campaign to build the Village of Hope in Tustin, the Walt Disney Company, and numerous child-focused organizations such as Olive Crest, Children’s Bureau of Southern California, and the Discovery Science Center, where she helped secure millions for capital campaigns.

Over her career, Fujimoto has raised more than $100 million to support capital projects, scholarships, and community programs. Through her corporate and foundation allocations, she has given away over $75 million in sponsorships, grants, service awards, and scholarships—touching hundreds of thousands of children and families across Orange County. She has been recognized with multiple accolades for her operational excellence, strategic planning, and her ability to inspire teams to maximize performance and deliver lasting community impact.

“It’s an honor to join an organization as impactful and respected as the Tustin Public Schools Foundation,” said Fujimoto. “Together with our dedicated board, staff, and supporters, I look forward to expanding our reach and continuing to make a difference for every student in the Tustin Unified School District.”

As Executive Director, Fujimoto will lead the Foundation's fundraising, program development, and strategic initiatives, while continuing to strengthen community partnerships that help fund innovative educational programs, after-school enrichment, and teacher grants across TUSD's 30+ schools.

For more information about TPSF and its programs, please visit www.tpsf.net.

