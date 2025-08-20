Raymond James Welcomes Massachusetts Advisors Managing Over $120 Million in Assets

St. Petersburg, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James (NYSE: RJF) recently welcomed financial advisors Charlene Dolan, CFP®, AIF®, Danielle Holmes, CRPC®, AIF®, and John MacDonald, ChFC®, AIF®, to Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) – the firm’s independent advisor channel – according to Alex David, Northeast divisional director for RJFS.

The team arrives from Commonwealth Financial Network, where they managed over $120 million in client assets. As Linden Financial Group, based in Amesbury, Massachusetts, they provide comprehensive financial planning and investment management guidance.

“Our approach is grounded in empathy, transparency, and building enduring client relationships—principles that align seamlessly with the values upheld by Raymond James,” said Dolan. “The firm’s blend of high-touch support and leading-edge technology allows us to elevate the client experience in a truly personal and powerful way.”

Dolan has been affiliated with Commonwealth since 2000 and brings 27 years of industry experience to her advisory role. Her experience is backed by an undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in addition to the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® and Accredited Investment Fiduciary® designations.

Holmes began her career in 1994, most recently affiliated with Commonwealth for over 12 years. Her 18 years of professional experience are backed by a bachelor’s degree in behavioral finance from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in addition to the Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorTM and Accredited Investment Fiduciary® designations.

MacDonald offers more than nine years of industry experience accrued at Commonwealth. He studied management at North Shore Community College and holds the Chartered Financial Consultant® and Accredited Investment Fiduciary® designations.

