Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Securities Lawsuit: New Lead Plaintiff Deadline Announced

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A federal court has reopened the lead plaintiff process in the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) securities class action, setting a new deadline of September 24, 2025. This comes after the previous lead plaintiff was disqualified in an order on August 4, 2025.

Class Period: Mar. 17, 2022 – Sept. 22, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 24, 2025

Background of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit, Christiansen v. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al., has been ongoing since late 2022 and early 2023. At that time, multiple class actions were filed against the company, alleging that it made misleading statements about a drug called poziotinib. The court consolidated these cases and in March 2023, appointed an individual investor as the lead plaintiff. The case has since survived a motion to dismiss and moved into the discovery phase.

Now, with the lead plaintiff disqualified, the court is once again seeking a new representative for investors who purchased Spectrum stock between March 17, 2022, and September 22, 2022, and suffered losses.

The core of the litigation alleges that Spectrum repeatedly assured investors of positive data from its poziotinib clinical trial. However, the complaint claims the company omitted crucial information, including negative safety and efficacy data and the fact that it had not enrolled any patients in a required Phase 3 trial. These details were allegedly revealed when the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee released a briefing document in September 2022, causing Spectrum's stock price to crash.

As lead plaintiff, you would play a critical role in overseeing the litigation and protecting the interests of all class members.

Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

