Talent, Sustainability, and Regional Vision: Bogotá Lands at IBTM Americas

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest in Bogotá and its Convention Bureau are participating this week in IBTM Americas, the most important trade fair in the continent dedicated to the meetings, incentives, conferences, and events.

Bogotá is positioning itself as one of the most attractive destinations for business tourism in Latin America, backed by increasing connectivity, and a dynamic business ecosystem that establishes it as a prime host for international events.

This will be showcased at stand 839 at Citibanmex Center in Mexico City, from August 20–21. Alejandra Vergara, Convention Bureau Officer, will be providing information about the city and assist industry stakeholders in planning successful and memorable events.

“Participating in IBTM Americas is an opportunity to show the world that Bogotá is also ready to host major events and leading a new way of building an industry,” said Luisa Fernanda Vásquez, Director of the Bogotá Convention Bureau

Bogotá’s delegation will hold strategic meetings with organizers, associations, and companies interested in bringing their congresses, trade shows, and corporate gatherings to the city. The participation also seeks to generate business opportunities and showcase the city’s capacity to host events that have a positive impact on economic and social development.

The Bogotá Convention Bureau, has been key in attracting international events that drive the local economy, create jobs, and promote knowledge exchange. In recent years, the city has been recognized by international organizations such as ICCA and COCAL and has hosted large-scale congresses in sectors including technology, healthcare, sustainability, global services, and education.

With its participation in IBTM Americas, Bogotá reaffirms its commitment to consolidating itself as a regional hub for purposeful, sustainable, and high-impact events.

Invest in Bogotá is a public-private partnership between the Cámara de Comercio de Bogotá and the Capital District. Its mission is to facilitate international investment, attract world-class meetings and events, and connect the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem to contribute to the socio-economic development, competitiveness, and quality of life of the Bogotá Region.

The Bogotá Convention Bureau is part of Invest in Bogotá and is responsible for promoting Bogotá–Region in local and international markets as a world-class destination for meetings and events.

