[Latest] Europe Insect Protein Market Size/Share Worth USD 3422.72 Million by 2034 at a 30.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Europe Insect Protein Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Coleoptera, Lepidoptera, Hymenoptera, Orthoptera, Hemiptera, Diptera), By Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Cosmetics), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034" in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of Europe Insect Protein Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 259.4 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 310.86 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3422.72 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 30.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Europe Insect Protein Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the insect protein market in Europe is picking up speed fast, led by the growing demand for sustainable and high-protein alternative food sources in animal feed, pet food, and even human nutrition. Industry leaders like Protix B.V., Ÿnsect, Entomo Farms, Hexafly, and AgriProtein are driving innovation by commercializing insect farming technology, especially for black soldier flies and mealworms, and heavily investing in automated manufacturing plants, bioconversion technologies, and circular economy strategies.

Government support in the form of facilitative EU regulatory policy, research awards, and sustainability programs is driving market convergence faster. From Dutch aquaculture farms to French poultry farms and German pet food processors, the adoption of insect protein is gaining momentum as a sustainable protein compared to conventional proteins such as soy and fishmeal. In addition, strategic partnerships, waste valorization technology, and R&D on insect oil and chitin are opening up new business prospects—putting Europe at the forefront of the world’s insect protein revolution.

Europe Insect Protein Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

EU Regulatory Approvals: As per the European Union’s Novel Food Regulation (EU) 2015/2283, insect products must undergo evaluation by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) before being authorized for sale in the market, ensuring consumer safety and an open process for regulation. Between 2021 and 2023, the EU approved several insect species as food items, including dried mealworms, migratory locusts, house crickets, and lesser mealworm larvae. These approvals have helped companies like Protix B.V., operator of the globe’s largest insect factory in the Netherlands, to expand beyond their existing products to meet EU standards, producing safe, high-quality insect ingredients for human food and animal feed.

Growing Demand for Pet Food and Aquaculture: Insects are gaining value as ecologically safe, high-protein feedstock to replace conventional feed materials in pet food and aquaculture with environmental benefits as they can be produced successfully and cultivated on organic waste. Protix B.V. in the Netherlands are spearheading this revolution through the production of insect-based ingredients to fulfill the nutritional requirements of animals of different kinds, minimizing the intake of resource-intensive inputs such as fishmeal and soy. Concurrently, UK-based business AgriProtein also has products like MagMeal and MagOil from black soldier fly larvae that offer sustainable feed solutions with lower greenhouse gas footprints and lower land and water usage, enabling more sustainable systems of animal nutrition.

Circular Economy Support: Insect rearing supports the circular economy through the transformation of organic waste into valuable commodities like proteins and oils to reduce wastage and maximize efficient use of resources. AgriProtein businesses are a classic example by recycling food waste to yield black soldier flies that get processed into sustainable feed products such as MagMeal and MagOil to minimize the environmental impact of waste management and conventional feed manufacturing. Similarly, Protix B.V. applies circular principles to transform organic waste into premium insect protein, which enhances sustainability and aligns with the broader EU goals of resource efficiency and environmental protection.

Europe Insect Protein Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The market for European insect protein is supported by the stringent regulation of the EU Green Deal and Farm to Fork Strategy, which encourages sustainable protein. Players such as Protix and Ynsect have already been EFSA-approved for other alternative insect species, further pushing legitimacy. Europe also leads in innovation, where vertical insect production and automation technology increase yield and efficiency.

Weaknesses: Despite growing demand, psychological and cultural barriers remain significant because many European consumers are not willing to consume insect-based food. Production costs are also very high due to the expensive technology and limitations in economies of scale. Differences in regulation between EU countries may even discourage market entry and big production for new businesses.

Opportunities are emerging due to the growing demand for sustainable animal feeds, especially in aquaculture, where people are increasingly considering insect protein as a substitute for fishmeal. Higher environmental awareness, government subsidies for circular economy approaches, and innovation in functional foods and cosmetics create positive opportunities. Public-private collaborations and cross-border initiatives are also bringing market expansion on the horizon.

Threats: The market also competes with other emerging alternative proteins such as plant-based and cultured meats, which tend to have higher consumer acceptance and more established supply chains. Differing legislation across EU nations and potential overregulation could hinder innovation. Global supply chain disruption and volatile feedstock availability can also make it difficult for long-term cost competitiveness.

Europe Insect Protein Market Key Developments

Recently, the Europe Insect Protein Market has experienced several crucial changes as the players in the market strive to grow their geographical footprint and improve their product line and profits by using synergies.

In September 2021, The European Union approved the use of insect proteins in poultry and pig feed on September 7, 2021, a major step toward circular agriculture and sustainable livestock production. Insects provide a natural, highly digestible protein source for chickens and pigs, offering nutritional, health, welfare, and environmental benefits. This shift reduces reliance on protein sources linked to deforestation and overfishing, supporting the EU’s Farm to Fork strategy for resilient, local feed systems. Protix, a leader in industrial-scale insect production, played a key role in this change and collaborates with partners like Coppens Diervoeding and Agrifirm to innovate sustainable feed solutions. The approval is expected to significantly boost demand and production capacity for insect-based feeds, opening major EU markets representing around 65% of compound feed production.

In February 2021, Canadian startup Entomo raised USD 0.0026 billion from undisclosed Canadian and Asian investors to expand its cricket protein operations. With growing Europe demand for sustainable protein due to the environmental impact of traditional livestock, Entomo plans to scale production, enhance sales and marketing efforts, and launch a new consumer brand. Crickets, which offer higher protein content than chicken, fish, or pork, require significantly less land, water, and feed, making them an eco-friendly protein source. Founded in 2014, Entomo Farms operates a 60,000-square-foot facility and supplies cricket-based ingredients to various Europe brands, solidifying its position as a leader in North America’s alternative protein market.

In June 2022, EnviroFlight, a subsidiary of Darling Ingredients, opened a new Innovation Centre in Raleigh, North Carolina, to accelerate research and development on black soldier fly larvae (BSFL) for animal nutrition and other uses; the facility will help advance BSFL’s role as a sustainable, flexible, and nutrient-rich feed ingredient, offering benefits like lauric acid, antimicrobial peptides, and chitin for animal health, while also supporting regulatory approvals and scaling up production, all in line with Darling’s long-term mission of repurposing natural materials and leading in sustainable agricultural innovation.

These important changes facilitated the companies to widen their portfolios, to bolster their competitiveness, and to exploit the possibilities for growth available in the Europe Insect Protein Market. This phenomenon is likely to persist since most companies are struggling to outperform their rivals in the market.

List of the prominent players in the Europe Insect Protein Market:

Protix B.V.

Ynsect

Entomo Farms

Hexafly

AgriProtein

Beta Hatch

EnterraCorp

Bugsolutely Ltd

InnovaFeed

Protenga

EntoCube Ltd

Bühler AG

Enviroflight

entomo Agroindustrial

Symton Black Soldier Fly

Others

The Europe Insect Protein Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Coleoptera

Lepidoptera

Hymenoptera

Orthoptera

Hemiptera

Diptera

By Application

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Regional Coverage:

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

