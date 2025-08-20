The Jaime and Blanca Jarrín Foundation and Los Defensores Award Over $50,000 in Scholarships to Underserved Law and Journalism College Students at Annual Wine Night at the Ravine Fundraising Gala

The foundation also honored six-time MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra and acclaimed Dodgers photographer Jon Soohoo





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation (JBJF), in partnership with long-time supporter Los Defensores , awarded over $50,000 in scholarships to underserved college students pursuing careers in law and journalism at the annual Wine Night at the Ravine fundraising gala, held on Tuesday, August 19 at Dodger Stadium.

With this year’s theme, “The Power of Believing,” the evening centered on the profound impact of affirmation, mentorship, and cultural pride in the lives of underserved Latino students. The theme reflects the journey of young people who carry the weight of generational sacrifice while striving to find their voice, their purpose, and the support they need to thrive.

This highly anticipated event brought together supporters, students, industry and civic leaders, and advocates for an inspiring evening of food, wine, and community. Proceeds directly fund scholarships and mentorship programs, empowering underserved students to reach their full potential.

This year’s Wine Night at the Ravine also honored two exceptional figures in sports: six-time MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra and renowned Dodgers photographer Jon Soohoo, whose work was showcased as part of the evening’s celebration of cultural and community contributions. Nomar Garciaparra, a former MLB All-Star and current Dodgers analyst, played 14 seasons in the majors and earned numerous honors, including Rookie of the Year and two batting titles. A member of the Latino Baseball Hall of Fame, he now supports various charitable causes with his wife, Mia Hamm, focusing on health, youth, and sports development. Jon Soohoo is a photographer and the official team photographer for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Known for his captivating images, Soohoo has been responsible for documenting many key moments and behind-the-scenes action of the Dodgers. His work includes capturing iconic images of the players, fans, and the overall atmosphere of the games at Dodger Stadium.

The event was hosted by TV and Radio personality Alysha Del Valle and JBJF President Jorge Jarrin. VIP guests included the iconic MLB Hall of Famer and Spanish-language voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jaime Jarrin, actor Emilio Rivera, LA County Public Defender Ricardo D. García, LA City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez, former MLB players Pedro Guerrero, Rick Dempsey, and Matt Young, Emmy-Award-winning journalist Lynnette Romero, and Radio and TV personality Said Garcia-Solis.

Since its inception, JBJF has raised over $225,000 in scholarship funds and remains committed to uplifting the next generation of Latino leaders whose voices are urgently needed in newsrooms and courtrooms across the country.

“As the fiscal corporate sponsor of JBJF, Los Defensores is honored to continue our six-year partnership and support this mission through our Siempre Contigo community initiative,” said Miriam Serrano, Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Community Relations at Los Defensores. This mission is significant to me, not only as a representative of Los Defensores but as a first-generation college graduate who has experienced firsthand the transformative power of education. Together, we’re breaking down barriers, tackling educational disparities, and opening doors for more Latino students to excel in higher education and pursue impactful careers in law and journalism.”

This year’s scholarship recipients included:

Program Scholarship Award Student Major University Graduate $12,500 Jose Leon Sandoval Political Science & Chicano/a Studies UC Berkeley, School of Law Graduate $12,500 Elianet Romero Law USC Gould School of Law Undergrad $5,000 Valerie Ruiz Alfaro Communications California State University Los Angeles Undergrad $5,000 Atilio Segarra Aerospace Engineering University of Southern California Undergrad $5,000 Maria Sanchez History UC Berkeley Undergrad $5,000 Emely Castillo Chicano Studies/Law & Society Minor UC Riverside Undergrad $5,000 Annelise Garcia Business Administration University of Redlands

Launched in 2024, the Siempre Contigo initiative embodies Los Defensores’ commitment to family-first values and Latino empowerment. Earlier this year, the company donated $20,000 to JBJF and World Central Kitchen to assist communities impacted by the LA wildfires and support rebuilding efforts.

“The support we offer through these scholarships is more than financial,” said Jaime Jarrín, MLB Hall of Fame broadcaster and JBJF co-founder. “It’s a message to our youth that we believe in their dreams, and that their stories matter.”

The Jaime and Blanca Jarrín Foundation, founded by legendary Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín with seed money from its first fiscal partner, Los Defensores, is dedicated to creating pathways for underserved students in law and journalism. With a growing alumni network and strong community partnerships, the foundation is building a legacy of empowerment, one student at a time.

To learn more about JBJF or make a donation, please visit: https://www.jarrinfoundation.org/

About Los Defensores

Los Defensores is a distinguished brand committed to supporting the Latino community across the United States by connecting consumers to experienced attorneys. With a history dating back to 1984, Los Defensores has a vast network of over 200 independent attorneys to assist in various legal areas, including personal injury, workplace accidents, and employment law. Renowned for its accessibility, Los Defensores connects Latinos to attorneys who offer free initial consultations in Spanish, ensuring their services are understandable and approachable. They aim to connect clients to legal support within 10 minutes, operating around the clock to emphasize both urgency and quality in their client service.

About the Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation (JBJF)

The Jaime and Blanca Jarrin Foundation is a renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young Latinos through education. With a focus on providing scholarships and mentoring programs, the foundation aims to create opportunities for underserved students to achieve their full potential. JBJF was established to encourage and invest through scholarships in the future of economically challenged college students pursuing their dreams and goals through higher education. Investing in the future of a student is to invest in the overall improvement of our communities. For more information about the Jaime and Blanca Jarrín Foundation, please visit https://www.jarrinfoundation.org/

