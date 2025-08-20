The Wonderful Company Ranks No. 1 on PEOPLE®’s List of Companies That Care

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wonderful Company has taken the coveted No. 1 spot on the 2025 PEOPLE® Companies That Care list, rising from No. 3 last year. The $6 billion enterprise, with 10,000 employees worldwide and a portfolio of well-known healthy brands, earned the recognition for its commitment to employees, communities, and the environment. This commitment is rooted in the vision of founders Lynda and Stewart Resnick, whose philanthropic giving, along with their foundations and company, accounts for more than $2.5 billion and focuses extensively on the communities where Wonderful employees and their families live and work.

Based in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States and among the world’s largest agriculture companies. With operations spanning the Central Valley and wine regions of California, Texas, New Jersey, Arizona, Oregon, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and the countries of Mexico and Fiji, its family of brands include Wonderful Pistachios, FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, Teleflora, and JUSTIN, Landmark, and Lewis Cellars wines. To qualify for the PEOPLE® list, thousands of anonymous employee survey responses provided input attesting to The Wonderful Company’s culture, leadership, and relationships with workers.

In bestowing the top honor, PEOPLE® highlighted The Wonderful Company’s signature Career Pathways program, which empowers students to obtain an associate’s degree upon graduating from one of seven partner high schools in the Central Valley. Students also receive critical work-based learning experiences by participating in job shadows, career workshops, and paid internships at Wonderful. Since 2018, more than 1,600 students have graduated from the program with an associate’s degree.

"In the Central Valley of California, our people do the hard work of feeding our nation. Their children deserve every opportunity,” says Lynda and Stewart Resnick, owners of The Wonderful Company. “Wonderful Career Pathways is one of the many ways we are committed to ending the cycle of poverty by taking a holistic view and focusing on the social determinants of a healthy society. This program empowers students to enter college with 60 credits and a two-year head start on classes – or graduate high school and step right into higher-paying jobs in health care, education, and agriculture. And, Wonderful is with them every step of the way."

Over the past decade, The Wonderful Company and the Resnicks, along with their foundations have committed over $1 billion in the Central Valley, home to more than 3,000 of their employees. Wonderful offers free health care services to its full-time workforce in the Central Valley, including preventive care, physical therapy, prescriptions and more. Every meal served at its onsite cafeterias is fresh, nutritious, and cooked from scratch. They also support 5,000 students across 70 schools, including two public charter schools the Resnicks founded, and over 1,000 Wonderful Scholars, many of whom are employees’ children, with tutoring, academic coaching, emotional support, up to $40,000 each in college scholarships, and more. To learn more about Wonderful’s award-winning CSR and philanthropy, please visit csr.wonderful.com.

"Witnessing the innovative spirit with which these companies invest in their employees, communities, and the world is truly invigorating," says Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE GM and editor-in-chief. "Their commitment reflects our mission, to feature what happens when ordinary people do extraordinary work."

Earlier this year, The Wonderful Company was also named one of Fortune® magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. It was recognized again as one the Best Places To Work in the Central Valley by Best Companies Group for its commitment to the well-being of its workforce.

To be considered for the PEOPLE® and Fortune® lists, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, especially in California's Central Valley, home to 3,000 employees. The Resnicks, along with their foundations and The Wonderful Company, have invested more than $2.5 billion in education, health and wellness, community development, and sustainability initiatives across the Central Valley, Fiji, and the world.

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 8.4 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, more than 1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey and essays submitted by participating companies.

