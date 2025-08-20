COMERICA BANK AND RUSSELL GLEN PARTNER TO PRESENT EPIC WEEKEND LONG CELEBRATION IN HONOR OF REDBIRD 50TH

Dallas, TX, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Shops at RedBird (formerly Red Bird Mall), a longstanding and resilient anchor in the Southern Dallas community, Comerica Bank and Russell Glen have both joined in as title sponsors of this historic event. From Saturday, August 23 - Sunday, August 24, the greater DFW metroplex and beyond is invited to participate in three events.

“At Comerica, we recognize that being a force for good is intertwined with the prosperity of the communities we serve,” said Brandon Q. Jones, Comerica Senior Vice President, Director of External Affairs. “As one of the first institutions to support and invest in the revitalization of the southern sector, we are proud to sponsor RedBird’s significant milestone and amplify the economic progress and momentum it represents.”

The celebration will kick off at the Shops at RedBird with a focus on wellness with the REDBIRD RUN + FUN 5K WALK AND FAMILY FUN DAY. Held on Saturday, August 23 from 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., the family-friendly 5K Walk/Run that will feature events for all ages, including MENT Fitness and Run It Up Club Dallas, a kid’s fun zone the kid-friendly activities like face painting, bounce houses and more. Powered by UT Southwestern, this event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested, at https://www.redbird50.com/event-details/redbird-fit.

THE REUNION COMMUNITY BLOCK PARTY will also take place on Saturday, August 23. From 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. people are invited to a community-wide block party. Held on the Lawn at RedBird, this vibrant evening will feature: Urban Trivia Live – high-energy, culturally relevant fun and live performance by Dallas’ own, RC & The Gritz. There will also be food trucks, vendors, lawn games, and dancing under the stars. This event is also free and attendees are asked to RSVP at https://www.redbird50.com/event-details/the-reunion-community-block-party-1/form

The weekend celebration will conclude on Sunday, August 24, with a closing REFRESH SUNDAY GOSPEL BRUNCH from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at The Nest, located within the Shops at Redbird, 5217 Alpha Rd Ste 155 Ste 155, Dallas, TX 75240. Powered by Charles Schwab Bank, the brunch features some of Dallas’ most prominent and loved gospel artists, including Grammy award-winning Myron Butler, the DFW Mass Legacy Choir, and Gaye Arbuckle. The brunch meal will be provided by Breakfast Brothers, and renowned Chef Fitzgerald Dodd. Hosted by Lady Jade, this soulful celebration also includes the premiere screening of the RedBird Rising documentary. Seats are limited. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at https://www.redbird50.com/event-details/sunday-gospel-brunch

“The 50th anniversary of RedBird is both a celebration and a reflection of the community’s resilience and pride. From growing up in the Oak Cliff area, to now playing a role in leading Red Bird’s transformation from a historic mall into a vibrant destination for healthcare, education, retail, and culture, this has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Terrence Maiden, CEO, Russell Glen Company and Chair, RedBird 50-Year Celebration. “It’s the people who have shaped Redbird’s story and legacy. This event honors our shared history while looking forward to an even brighter future for Southern Dallas.”

The celebratory weekend is just the beginning as the community honors all that Redbird has meant to the greater DFW community over the past half century.



About The Shops at RedBird

The Shops at RedBird, formerly known as Red Bird Mall, has been a cornerstone of southern Dallas for over five decades, serving as a place for both community and commerce. Once a struggling regional mall, RedBird is being reimagined as a vibrant mixed-use community hub that blends retail, healthcare, education, residential, hospitality, office space, and dining to catalyze economic growth and neighborhood revitalization in the region. With over $250 million in public and private investment to date, the Shops at RedBird has attracted anchor tenants such as UT Southwestern Medical, Children’s Health, Parkland Health, Dallas College, and Palladium Residential, alongside popular retail and restaurant brands including Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Breakfast Brother, and others. The project is a model for impact-driven redevelopment, creating new jobs, generating significant economic activity, and providing essential services for southern Dallas residents. The Shops at RedBird stands as a national example of how community-focused investment can transform underutilized assets into thriving, inclusive destinations where people can live, work, shop, and gather. To learn more about The Shops at RedBird, visit www.shopsatredbird.com.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 15 states and services 13 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $78.0 billion at June 30, 2025. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Russell Glen Company

Russell Glen Company is a Dallas-based, award-winning real estate investment and development firm at the forefront of transformational mall redevelopments, including the acclaimed Shops at RedBird project in Dallas and Pasadena Square in Houston. With more than $450 million in active and completed projects, the firm has established itself as a leader in impact-focused development, recognized for its ability to reimagine underutilized properties into thriving community anchors. Driven by a mission to create lasting value, Russell Glen integrates healthcare, education, grocery access, housing, and retail into its projects—delivering developments that spark economic growth, attract strategic partners, and foster healthier, safer, and more equitable neighborhoods. By blending disciplined investment strategies with a strong commitment to community impact, Russell Glen is setting a new standard for transformative real estate development across Texas and beyond. To learn more about Russell Glen Company, visit www.russellglen.com.

