ALT INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Altimmune, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Altimmune, Inc. (“Altimmune” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ALT) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Altimmune securities between August 10, 2023 and June 25, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ALT.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Altimmune’s IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide was unlikely to achieve statistical significance in its primary endpoint of fibrosis reduction due to inflated expectations and flawed trial design; (2) the Company’s public statements regarding the efficacy of Pemvidutide and the likelihood of regulatory success were overly optimistic and lacked a reasonable basis; (3) Defendants downplayed the significance of the trial’s failure to meet statistical significance, attributing the result to the Phase 2 nature of the study and suggesting better outcomes in a future Phase 3 trial; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ALT. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Altimmune you have until October 6, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

