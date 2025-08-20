Steel Reef Appoints Mike Crawley to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, ALBERTA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. (“Steel Reef” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Mike Crawley to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management team, we are pleased to welcome Mike to the Board," said Scott Southward, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Mike is a distinguished leader in the Canadian and global renewable power sectors. His extensive experience and proven ability will be a valuable complement to our Board and instrumental in advancing our growth strategy during this pivotal time for our Company.”

Mr. Crawley brings over 30 years of specialized expertise in sustainable energy, business development and corporate strategy to Steel Reef. He currently serves as Executive Chair of Creative Energy, an industry-leading company committed to delivering reliable, low-carbon energy solutions and fostering sustainable urban development. Mike also serves on the board of Innergex, an independent renewable power producer who conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile. Previously, Mr. Crawley was President and Chief Executive Officer of Northland Power Inc., a listed global independent power producer with over 5GWs of operating and in-construction assets in Europe, Asia and the Americas. During his tenure, he restructured and grew the largely Canadian company to a global widely held, industry-leading offshore wind platform by substantially increasing its cashflow and development pipeline.

Mr. Crawley played a prominent role in the development of the Canadian renewable power sector, including his time as CEO of AIM PowerGen, President of GDF Suez Canada (now Engie) and an Advisory Board member of Instar Asset Management. He has also served on the boards of the Association of Power Producers of Ontario, Clean Energy BC and Canadian Solar Industry Association, and was the Chair of the Ontario Energy Association’s Board.

This appointment reflects Steel Reef’s continued commitment to strengthening its governance and advancing its position as a leading force in sustainable energy production.

About Steel Reef

Steel Reef is a Canadian company that gathers and redistributes wasted emissions, delivering energy to support growing demand. From its Saskatchewan roots, the Company provides long-term value to its stakeholders and has grown into a dominant player in energy transition, powering homes, communities and industries. Steel Reef is steadfast in its commitment to safely deliver even more impact tomorrow than it does today, by reducing emissions and powering potential. Learn more at www.steelreef.ca.

