Credit Acceptance Named One of PEOPLE Magazine's 100 Companies that Care® for Fourth Consecutive Year

Southfield, Michigan, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care® by Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine for the fourth consecutive year. Credit Acceptance was ranked 44th among the 100 companies that made the list, up 15 spots from last year.

“Being named a 'Company That Cares' is an incredible honor because it reflects the heart of who we are,” said Wendy Rummler, Chief People Officer of Credit Acceptance. “Companies have the ability to do tremendous good in the world. At Credit Acceptance, our team chooses to lead with compassion every day, because when you care for your team members, your customers, and your communities, extraordinary things happen. Being a ‘Company That Cares’ isn’t just the right thing to do—it helps drive long-term success.”

This recognition reinforces our commitment to creating a culture where people feel supported, empowered, and deeply connected to our purpose of changing lives. Over the past year, we’ve brought this purpose to life in meaningful ways:

We continued delivering life-changing automobile financing to hundreds of thousands of underserved Americans regardless of their credit history.

We upheld our promise of trust, flexibility, and support to our team members by continuing our remote-first approach, expanding mental health resources, and championing inclusion through new initiatives and team member resource groups.

We deepened our community impact by packing over 106,000 meals in three hours for local food banks, granting our 95th wish through Make-A-Wish ® , and exercising more than 263,000 miles with our Charity Miles program.

, and exercising more than 263,000 miles with our Charity Miles program. We walked together to “unbury” the dream of a team member raising funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Community Walk in memory of a friend.

This is the sixth workplace award we have received this year, including reaching #34 on Fortune’s 2025 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, #2 on the 2025 Top Workplaces USA list, and #4 on the 2025 Top Workplaces in Financial Services list.

PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care® list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 8.4 million employees. Companies also submit essays, that are validated by employee survey data, to give a complete picture of the results.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.