Inseego and National MSP OneSource Join Forces to Tackle the Growing 5G FWA Market Opportunity

SAN DIEGO and HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in wireless broadband, including 5G mobile broadband, and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, together with OneSource, a national connectivity service provider, today announced their partnership and the launch of Janus, OneSource’s new managed service. This offering integrates Inseego’s 5G FWA devices (both indoor and outdoor) with OneSource’s service to provide wireless broadband access for organizations of all sizes. Designed specifically to deliver high-performance, reliable connectivity for enterprises, this dual-system design ensures seamless business continuity by leveraging 5G cellular connectivity.

“Organizations are increasingly embracing 5G-based fixed wireless access as a primary connectivity solution, benefiting from its flexibility, reliability, security, and impressive performance,” said Steve Harmon, Chief Commercial Officer at Inseego. “We are excited to collaborate with OneSource, our highest-certified Inseego partner to date, to address this expanding market. Janus demonstrates the power of strategic partnerships in meeting the diverse connectivity needs of enterprise businesses.”

“Our collaboration with Inseego marks an important milestone in how we serve our customers. Together we have developed Janus, a solution that gives businesses confidence in the reliability of their connectivity,” said Jack Lucier, Chief Operating Officer at OneSource. “This launch is a testament to the power of our combined strengths: Inseego’s advanced technology and our strong engineering, service delivery, and support. We are incredibly proud of what we have built together.”

Janus: Purpose-Built for Modern Connectivity

Janus is a fully managed suite of connectivity solutions, the first of its kind that OneSource is bringing to market – as a turnkey, fully managed 5G cellular offering. With years of experience installing and supporting similar technologies, OneSource is now leveraging its deep industry expertise in partnership with Inseego to deliver a robust 5G primary and backup-as-a-service solution.

At the heart of the Janus solution is Inseego’s best-in-class, high-performance, directional outdoor CPE supporting 5G/LTE and CBRS SIMs as well as Inseego’s 5G indoor cellular router offerings. Paired with Inseego Connect, its cloud-based management platform, OneSource can easily monitor and manage deployed devices at scale.

OneSource is an Inseego Certified Managed Service Provider (MSP), a certification that means its team has demonstrated in-depth knowledge on both the sales and technical aspects of all MSP-related products. As a result, OneSource team members can expertly advise customers on 5G cellular connectivity options in the MSP setting.

Live Demonstrations at the Center of Excellence

Beyond Janus, the partnership features a range of industry-leading indoor and outdoor cellular connectivity solutions showcased at the OneSource Center of Excellence. Highlights include:

FW2000: A robust and rugged outdoor CPE with high-gain antenna demonstrating 5G/LTE and CBRS capabilities.

A robust and rugged outdoor CPE with high-gain antenna demonstrating 5G/LTE and CBRS capabilities. MiFi X PRO 5G : A plug-and-play hotspot with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity for up to 32 wirelessly connected devices.

: A plug-and-play hotspot with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity for up to 32 wirelessly connected devices. FX3110 : A compact 5G indoor router with Wi-Fi 6 and multi-WAN support, ideal for agile office setups connecting up to 64 devices wirelessly.

: A compact 5G indoor router with Wi-Fi 6 and multi-WAN support, ideal for agile office setups connecting up to 64 devices wirelessly. Inseego Connect: A comprehensive device and network cloud management platform for simple remote management, monitoring, and orchestration.

Join Us August 27 at OneSource HQ

To celebrate the launch, Inseego and OneSource will host an open house at OneSource’s Houston headquarters. Attendees will enjoy networking, product demos, tech tours, and a live podcast recording focused on connectivity innovation featuring both Inseego and OneSource's executive teams. Interested parties can find out more about the event and how to participate here.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility - all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com.

About OneSource

OneSource Building Technologies is a technology integration firm specializing in connectivity solutions that support enterprise networks, critical infrastructure, and smart environments. With over 20 years of experience and deployments across 90+ countries, we provide end-to-end services from design and installation to logistics and managed support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and the Netherlands, OneSource delivers future-ready solutions including 5G, hybrid WAN, and private cellular networks. Learn more at www.osbt.com.

©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

