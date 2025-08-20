California Water Service Group Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Tenth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® has again certified California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) for 2025, marking a decade that the company has held this distinction. The award—which includes both a Culture Audit© and a Trust Index©—is based entirely on current, full-time employees’ feedback about the company’s culture and their experience working at the company.

Beyond its comprehensive benefits package and existing employee wellness and incentive programs, over the past year, California Water Service Group introduced a new, internal Career Pathways program to help employees enrich their current roles or prepare for future roles, along with a revamped Season of Service program that supported employees in giving back to their local communities during the holidays. For customers, the company rolled out new programs to support convenience and affordability, such as Walmart Bill Pay, which enables customers to pay their bills in cash or by debit card at their local store. It also implemented a new rate structure in California that significantly discounted the first nearly 4,500 gallons of water used each month—water that is needed to live, according to the state.

“We are honored to have been named a Great Place To Work for our 10th consecutive year, because it shows that the steps we have taken over the past decade to support our employees, customers, and communities are meaningful to our team members,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, California Water Service Group Chairman and CEO. “And, we believe that when we take care of our employees, they can stay focused on taking care of our customers and communities.”

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that California Water Service Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

California Water Service Group invites job seekers to pursue a career with a purpose-driven company that is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for the more than 2.1 million people it serves. Prospective team members can visit www.calwatergroup.com/careers and www.linkedin.com/company/calwatergroup to learn more.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility operating exclusively in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

California Water Service Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

