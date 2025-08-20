Powell Industries Announces $12.4 Million Investment to Expand Production Capacity

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) (“Powell” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced a $12.4 million investment to expand production capacity at its Jacintoport manufacturing facility in Houston. This announcement brings the cumulative investment in the Jacintoport fabrication yard to approximately $20 million over the past eight years, and nearly $40 million across Powell’s three Houston manufacturing facilities to support the Company’s organic growth plans.

Brett A. Cope, Powell’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This next expansion phase of our Jacintoport facility is a critical step to support what we expect will be a strong and durable cycle of Oil & Gas order activity driven by LNG project development and execution work over the next three to five years. The yard provides our customers with a premier facility to build both onshore and offshore Power Distribution solutions to meet the critical dates of their projects, further strengthening Powell’s leading position in this market, as we continue to play a vital role in supporting the production and export of U.S. LNG and the essential role it will play in the global energy landscape.”

The investment will add an incremental 335,000 square feet of productive capacity for Power Control Room laydown area, a 62% increase from the current yard capacity. The investment will also double the length of the existing shoreline bulkhead to 1,150 feet to support increased schedule flexibility and multiple ship lanes for the varied needs and project timelines of Powell’s customers. The incremental capacity is initially expected to support the Company’s Oil & Gas customers but can be utilized to support each of Powell’s market sectors.

Construction is expected to begin during the first quarter of Fiscal 2026 and is expected to be completed in late Fiscal 2026.

About Powell

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release, including those related to the timing, costs and benefits of our expanded production capacity, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials, the impact of tariffs and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.

Contact:



Michael Metcalf, CFO

Powell Industries, Inc.

713-947-4422

Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman

Alpha IR Group

POWL@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870