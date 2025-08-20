Osisko Metals Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that it will be uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") effective at market open on Friday, August 22, 2025. The common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will continue to trade under its current stock symbol, "OM", following the uplisting from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the TSX.

Following the uplisting to the TSX, the Common Shares will no longer trade on the TSXV and will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV, effective as of close of market on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Shareholders are not required to exchange their direct registration system advices or share certificates, or take any other action in connection with the TSX uplisting.

The Company will remain a "reporting issuer" under applicable Canadian securities laws through the listing transition process from the TSXV to the TSX. The Common Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "OMZNF" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "OB51".

Graduating to the TSX represents a significant milestone that is expected to enhance the Company's visibility and improve access to a broader investor base.

John Burzynski, Executive Chair of Osisko Metals, commented: "Graduating to the TSX is a natural evolution to our continued growth following our significant capital raise and management transition to Osisko Metals in December 2024, and the continued overwhelmingly positive results of our new drilling program. The Gaspé Copper Project has large-scale potential, and I believe we have only scratched the surface. Aligning with our business plan, this listing is set to enhance our visibility in the capital markets, enabling us to continue to attract significant institutional and retail investors to our story as the Gaspé Copper Project advances."

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt grading 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt grading 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada's largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt at 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt at 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Metals Incorporated

Email: info@osiskometals.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the anticipated resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system; Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America; and the advancement of the Pine Point project.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.