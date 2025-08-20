Hepsiburada Submits Amendment to 6-K

ISTANBUL, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 15, 2025, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi (the “Company”) furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission a Form 6-K (the “Original Form 6-K”) containing certain exhibits relating to the Company’s Annual General Assembly Meeting of Shareholders for, and with respect to, the financial year 2024, to be held on September 15, 2025.

This Amendment No. 1 to the Original Form 6-K amends the Original Form 6-K solely for the purpose of amending and restating Exhibit 99.4 (Board of Directors’ Annual Report for 2024) in its entirety, due to an inadvertent clerical error contained in the version included in the Original Form 6-K.

Except as described above, the Original Form 6-K remains unchanged.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, operating through a hybrid model that combines first-party direct sales (1P) and a third-party marketplace (3P) with approximately 100 thousand merchants.

With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada serves as a reliable, innovative and purpose-driven companion in consumers’ daily lives. Hepsiburada’s e-commerce platform offers a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including last-mile delivery, fulfilment services, advertising solutions, cross-border sales, payment services and affordability solutions. Hepsiburada’s integrated fintech platform, Hepsipay, provides secure payment solutions, including digital wallets, general-purpose loans, buy now pay later (BNPL) and one-click checkout, enhancing shopping convenience for consumers across online and offline while driving higher sales conversions for merchants.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-driven, leveraging its digital capabilities to empower women in the Turkish economy. In 2017, Hepsiburada launched the ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs’ program, which has supported approximately 65 thousand female entrepreneurs across Türkiye in reaching millions of customers.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@hepsiburada.com

Media Contact

corporatecommunications@hepsiburada.com