First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

CORYDON, Ind., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCAP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 (thirty-one cents) per share of common stock, according to Michael C. Frederick, President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be paid on September 26, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 12, 2025. This represents an increase of $0.02 (two cents) per share, or 6.9%, compared to the most recent dividend paid on June 27, 2025.

“We are very pleased to provide a nearly 7% increase in the quarterly cash dividend payment on the Company’s common stock. The increased dividend was declared as a result of First Capital, Inc.’s continued profitability and our commitment to returning capital to our shareholders,” said Mr. Frederick.

First Capital, Inc. is the holding company for First Harrison Bank. First Harrison currently has seventeen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction. Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.firstharrison.com. For more information and financial data about First Capital, Inc., please visit Investor Relations at First Harrison Bank’s aforementioned website.