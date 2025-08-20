Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Nutex, Anika, Fluor, and Inspire Medical and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

On July 22, 2025, Blue Orca Capital ("Blue Orca") issued a short report on Nutex. The Blue Orca report alleges, among other things, that Nutex faces litigation risk due to its relationship with HaloMD, a third-party vendor that was recently sued for engaging in a "coordinated fraudulent scheme" to take millions from insurance companies on behalf of healthcare billing clients.

Following publication of the Blue Orca report, Nutex's stock price fell $11.18 per share, or 10.05%, to close at $100.01 per share on July 22, 2025.

For more information on the Nutex investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NUTX

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

On July 30, 2025, Anika issued a press release "announc[ing] topline results from its U.S. pivotal clinical trial of Hyalofast, a resorbable, hyaluronic acid scaffold used in conjunction with autologous bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) for cartilage repair." The press release stated that "[w]hile Hyalofast demonstrated consistent improvements in treated patients across all measures of pain and function relative to microfracture, the study did not meet its pre-specified co-primary endpoints. The study was likely impacted by both a higher subject dropout rate in the microfracture arm and missed visits during COVID. This resulted in missing data, which reduced the evaluable sample size and complicated the statistical analysis."

On this news, Anika's stock price fell $3.06 per share, or 27.42%, to close at $8.10 per share on July 30, 2025.

For more information on the Anika investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ANIK

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

On August 1, 2025, Fluor reported quarterly earnings below expectations with revenue adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $3.98 billion missing street estimates of 55 cents per share on $4.51 billion revenue. The company pointed to difficulties in "three long-standing infrastructure projects and a shift in expected capital spending from some clients." As a result of the setbacks Fluor also slashed their full year guide, cutting earnings expectations to $1.95 - $2.15 per share, down from the higher and wider $2.25 to $2.75 previously guided.

Following this news, Fluor's stock price fell by $16.40 per share to open at $40.37 per share.

For more information on the Fluor investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FLR

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

On August 5, 2025, Inspire issued a press release announcing better-than-expected second quarter fiscal 2025 results, but surprisingly also slashed its full-year guidance from anticipated earnings of $2.20 - $2.30 on revenue of $940m - $955m down to earnings of $0.40 - $0.50 on revenue of $900m - $910m. This follows Inspire raising its earnings guidance only one quarter ago. Management blamed the guidance setback on slowdowns related to the recent rollout of Inspire V. The company disclosed that the commercial rollout "encountered certain headwinds" such as centers failing to complete training and onboarding criteria, customer delays, technical Medicare adoption delays, and continued higher demand for Inspire IV devices.

Following this news, Inspire's stock price fell by $46.44 per share to open at $83.51 per share.

For more information on the Inspire investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/INSP

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com