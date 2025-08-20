LGI Homes Expands Presence Near Fort Pierce in Indian River Estates

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to expand its presence in Fort Pierce with new construction homes in Indian River Estates. Conveniently located near U.S. Route 1, homeowners at Indian River Estates will enjoy quick access to both Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce a more affordable alternative to renting in the Port St. Lucie area, especially in a market where we’ve already seen tremendous success,” said Bosco Marchena, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes.

Indian River Estates offers a simple suburban lifestyle along the Indian River. Perfectly situated between Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie, this community combines small-town charm with easy access to both cities. Residents enjoy a peaceful pace of life with convenient access to local attractions like the Savannas Recreation Center, Palm Lake Park, Gator Trace Golf & Country Club, and beautiful nearby beaches. Life at Indian River Estates makes it easy to unwind, explore, and stay active close to home.

Floor Plans Available at Indian River Estates:

Alafia – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Baths | 1,032 Square Feet | Starting at $348,900 This charming home features a welcoming covered front porch, two comfortable bedrooms, and a layout that flows easily from room to room for effortless living.



Tula – 3 Bedrooms | 2 Baths | 1,206 Square Feet | Starting at $362,900 The Tula offers a spacious open-concept layout with a two-car garage, walk-in laundry room and a master bedroom suite.



Boca – 3 Bedrooms | 2 Baths | 1,540 Square Feet | Starting at $386,900 This thoughtful design includes an incredible chef-ready kitchen with a breakfast nook, a formal dining room for special gatherings and a covered back patio.



Escambia – 4 Bedrooms | 2 Baths | 1,851 Square Feet | Starting at $464,900 Highlights of this home include a flex room, a covered patio made for entertaining and plenty of storage options throughout to keep life organized.



For more information or to schedule a tour call (866) 833-3715 ext. 1035 or visit LGIHomes.com/PortStLucie.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11fb703b-4677-4cab-a352-79b387ec5304