Brazil Potash Executes Definitive Offtake Agreement With Keytrade Fertilizantes Brasil for ~900,000 Tons of Fertilizer

Agreement supports Brazil’s National Fertilizer Plan by producing a critical mineral that builds on the strengths of the domestic agricultural supply chain for farmers

Binding Take-or-Pay Agreement represents second major offtake commercial milestone following AMAGGI contracts now totaling ~1.5 million tons annually, representing ~60% of planned production capacity

MANAUS, Brazil, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash agriculture project, the Autazes Project, today announced the execution of a definitive commercial offtake agreement between Potássio do Brasil Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Keytrade Fertilizantes Brasil Ltda. ("Keytrade"), the Brazilian subsidiary of Keytrade AG, one of the world's leading fertilizer trading companies.

The binding agreement (the “Agreement”) establishes a 10-year take-or-pay commitment for Keytrade to purchase up to ~900,000 tons of potash annually from the Autazes Potash Project. This finalizes the memorandum of understanding announced on January 16, 2025.

"This Agreement with Keytrade is a major milestone in Brazil Potash's commercial development," said Matt Simpson, CEO of Brazil Potash. "Combined with our existing take-or-pay agreement with Amaggi Exportacão E Importacão Ltda., we now have binding commitments for ~1.45 million tons of our planned ~2.4 million tons of annual production. These long-term contracts provide the revenue certainty essential for securing project financing and advancing construction."

“We are thrilled to announce a major contract with Brazil Potash to distribute up to 900,000 tons of potash to the Brazilian industry. This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Keytrade and reinforces our commitment to supporting sustainable agriculture in Brazil,” said Anthony Jezzi, CEO of Keytrade Fertilizantes Brasil. “For over 28 years, Keytrade has helped clients source fertilizers globally, offering tailored services to meet local market needs. We’re proud to now include Brazilian potash in our portfolio. This collaboration with Brazil Potash is a strategic step toward reducing Brazil’s reliance on imports and fostering economic growth in the Amazon region. Keytrade is privileged to have been chosen to take over this important task and look forward to a successful partnership that benefits both companies and strengthens Brazil’s agricultural future,” added Anthony.

Key Terms of the Agreement

Commercial Strategy Progress

With the Keytrade Agreement finalized, Brazil Potash has secured binding offtake agreements covering ~60% of planned production. The Company is also in advanced discussions with a prospective partner that would increase total volumes to ~91% of annual capacity. The remaining production is reserved for spot sales to support our farmers, accommodate maintenance outages and production variability.

This strategic Agreement follows and builds on our recently announced MOU for ~$200M power line construction and $20M investment with Fictor Energia for renewable power supply.

About Keytrade AG

Keytrade AG, founded in Switzerland in May 1997, was established by senior mineral fertilizer traders with decades of industry experience. Today, Keytrade AG is a leading global fertilizer company with employees in various offices worldwide, serving the needs of suppliers, distributors, retailers, and end-users in more than 115 countries across all fertilizer products including a large presence in Brazil. Beyond trading and marketing conventional fertilizer products, Keytrade is engaged in impact investing and, through its subsidiary WeGrow, distributes innovative and sustainable fertilizers and additives for technical agriculture applications.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

