Associa Advantage Announces New Vendor Partnership with Rolling Suds

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage, the vendor management and savings program of Associa, North America’s largest community association management firm, is pleased to announce its newest preferred vendor partnership with Rolling Suds, the premier national power washing company.

Through this partnership, Associa-managed communities will gain access to Rolling Suds’ professional-grade power washing services, backed by more than 30 years of proven industry expertise. This collaboration further supports Associa Advantage’s mission to provide homeowners and communities with exceptional offers from trusted local and national vendors.

“Associa Advantage is dedicated to building partnerships that bring real value to the communities we serve,” said Jennifer Shannon, President of Associa Advantage. “Rolling Suds has established itself as a leader in its industry by delivering consistent, high-quality results. We are excited to connect our branches, team members, and communities with their services through this new partnership.”

Rolling Suds has built a reputation for excellence by combining best-in-class equipment, highly trained professionals, and a streamlined process that delivers unmatched results for both residential and commercial clients. Their national presence and trusted name make them a strong addition to the Associa Advantage partner network.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

About Rolling Suds

Rolling Suds is the premier national power washing company, bringing unparalleled standards to an unregulated industry. Founded more than 30 years ago, Rolling Suds has served hundreds of thousands of commercial and residential customers by hiring the best people, using the best equipment, and providing the best experience in the industry. With a national presence and decades of proven results, Rolling Suds streamlines commercial power washing needs across the country with efficiency and quality. For more information, visit https://www.rollingsudsfranchise.com/.