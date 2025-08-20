INIU Debuts Ultra-Compact PowerPaw 10K 20W Fast Charger at Walmart Nationwide

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



INIU, a trusted leader in portable power solutions, today announced the launch of its newest flagship product — the PowerPaw 10K 20W (Model: P41-E1) — now available at Walmart across the U.S., both in-store and online.

This debut marks a major milestone for INIU, bringing its safe, fast, and portable charging technology to Walmart’s nationwide audience. Since 2014, INIU has delivered innovative portable, wireless, and automotive charging solutions to more than 40 million users in 174 countries, earning a reputation for reliability and design.

Fast, Convenient, and Ready to Go

The PowerPaw 10K 20W (Model: P41-E1) is engineered for today’s fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyle, combining ultra-compact portability with high-speed charging performance.

•Built-in USB-C Cable — Grab & Go Convenience

Features a built-in USB-C cable that charges both your devices and recharges the power bank itself, eliminating the need to carry extra cords. The cable even doubles as a handy lanyard, so you can leave home light and ready.

•20W PD Fast Charging — Rapid Power When You Need It

With advanced PD 20W output, the PowerPaw charges an iPhone 16 from low battery to 60% in just 25 minutes — twice as fast as conventional 12W power banks — keeping you connected and productive without long waits.

•Ultra-Compact & Lightweight Design

Despite its 10,000mAh capacity, the PowerPaw is 25% smaller and 15% lighter than similar models, making it effortlessly pocketable for daily commutes, travel, or outdoor activities.

•Signature Paw Power Indicator — Power with Personality

The unique INIU Paw Power Indicator adds a playful touch to every charge while allowing you to check remaining battery levels at a glance.

•Ample Capacity for Multiple Charges

The 10,000mAh battery capacity delivers enough power to fully charge most smartphones 2–3 times, ensuring you stay powered throughout your day.

“Partnering with Walmart allows us to put INIU’s most advanced portable charging solutions directly into the hands of millions of Americans,” said Laura Sharples, Head of Market Development, Americas – INIU. “The PowerPaw 10K 20W combines speed, convenience, and portability — all at an accessible price point.”

The INIU PowerPaw 10K 20W is available now at Walmart stores nationwide and at https://www.walmart.com/ip/INIU-PowerPaw-10k-Power-Bank-P41-E1-High-Speed-Charging-22-5W-Slimmest-10-000mAh-Black/14744823481 .

About INIU

Founded in 2014, INIU designs and delivers safe, fast, and portable charging solutions for home, travel, and outdoor use. Driven by a spirit of innovation, INIU continually explores new technologies and materials to push the boundaries of design, delivering charging experiences that are both reliable and enjoyable.

Media Contact：

INIU

Sophie Kang

contact@iniu.shop