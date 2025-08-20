Global Enzymes Market Set to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2029 | Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Hotspot

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global enzymes market is experiencing robust growth, driven by innovations in biotechnology, increasing demand in biopharmaceutical production, and rising environmental awareness. The market is valued at USD 14.0 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2029, at a healthy CAGR of 7.8%.

Enzymes play a crucial role across a variety of sectors, from pharmaceuticals and bioprocessing to biofuels and sustainable manufacturing. Their versatility and efficiency are making them indispensable tools for industrial and specialty applications alike.

Biopharmaceutical Growth Driving Enzyme Demand

The rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, fueled by advances in biotechnology and personalized medicine, is creating significant opportunities in the enzymes market. Enzymes are vital in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, supporting processes such as protein expression, purification, and modification.

They are also essential in the production of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies. As the demand for treatments addressing chronic diseases and age-related conditions grows, enzymes will continue to be central to biopharmaceutical innovation.

Enzyme Engineering and Sustainability

Advancements in enzyme engineering have paved the way for discovering novel enzymes from natural sources, ensuring safety and efficiency across applications. Research highlights include:

Biocatalytic depolymerization for sustainable plastic treatment, reducing environmental impact and enhancing recycling efforts (University of Notre Dame, 2022).

for sustainable plastic treatment, reducing environmental impact and enhancing recycling efforts (University of Notre Dame, 2022). A new enzyme engineering platform developed at the Manchester Institute of Biotechnology, designed to improve plastic degradation via directed evolution techniques.

These innovations demonstrate the potential of enzymes to address environmental challenges while supporting sustainable industrial practices.

Biofuels: A Key Growth Driver

Growing environmental concerns and the depletion of non-renewable resources are driving the adoption of biofuels, which rely heavily on enzyme-based processes. Enzymes like amylases, lipases, cellulases, and proteases are essential in converting agricultural biomass—corn stalks, sugarcane bagasse, wheat, and other residues—into ethanol and other biofuels.

Amylases, in particular, are expected to dominate the biofuel enzyme segment due to their stability across a wide range of temperatures and pH levels. Furthermore, advancements in biotechnology have increased the efficiency and yield of biofuel production, making enzymatic solutions a cornerstone of sustainable energy strategies.

Proteases: The Fastest-Growing Enzyme Segment

Among enzyme types, proteases are identified as the fastest-growing segment, driven by applications in food processing, detergents, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Their ability to break down proteins into peptides and amino acids is critical in processes such as:

Protein modification and peptide synthesis

Removal of proteinaceous stains in detergents

Biocatalytic manufacturing for eco-friendly products

Ongoing R&D efforts aim to create proteases with enhanced stability, efficiency, and substrate specificity, expanding their industrial and environmental applications.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Growth Hub

The Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid expansion in the enzyme market. Factors contributing to this growth include:

Expanding biopharmaceutical sector in South Korea, Singapore, and China

Rising demand for specialty enzymes in healthcare and diagnostics

Growth in textile and detergent industries in countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam

With increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, R&D, and industrial production, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key engine for enzymes market growth.

Microorganism-Based Enzymes Leading Growth

The microorganism-based enzymes segment is witnessing the highest growth rate globally. Microorganisms provide a vast diversity of catalytic activities, enabling tailored solutions across industries such as food, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels.

Advancements in fermentation and genetic engineering allow cost-effective, large-scale production of enzymes with improved stability, specificity, and efficiency. With industries increasingly prioritizing sustainability, microorganism-derived enzymes offer environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional chemical processes.

Key Players in the Global Enzymes Market

Major enzymes companies shaping the landscape include:

BASF SE (Germany)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

dsm-firmenich (Switzerland)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Kerry Group plc. (Ireland)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India)

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Recent Developments:

Novozymes & Chr. Hansen merger (Jan 2024): Formation of Novonesis to enhance bio solutions across industries.

Formation of Novonesis to enhance bio solutions across industries. IFF & Kemira collaboration (Dec 2023): Commercialization of renewable polymers using enzymatic biomaterials, promoting circular bioeconomy solutions.

Key Questions Addressed by Enzymes Market Report

Q1: What are the main applications of enzymes in industry?

Enzymes are used in biopharmaceuticals, food processing, detergents, textiles, biofuels, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Q2: Which enzyme type is growing fastest?

Proteases are the fastest-growing type due to their versatility in industrial, pharmaceutical, and eco-friendly applications.

Q3: Why are microorganism-based enzymes in high demand?

They offer diverse catalytic activities, cost-effective production, and environmentally friendly alternatives for multiple industries.

Q4: What factors are driving enzyme market growth in Asia-Pacific?

Key factors include expanding biopharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, textile and detergent industry growth, and rising investments in R&D and infrastructure.

Q5: How are enzymes contributing to sustainable practices?

Enzymes are used in biofuel production, biocatalytic recycling of plastics, and green manufacturing processes, reducing environmental impact.

