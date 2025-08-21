HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is Redesigning Work to Keep People, Skills, and Generations Together in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers across Vietnam are navigating a talent market that hires fast and moves faster, where finding the right people, keeping them, and aligning five generations inside one workplace has become the new baseline for organisational risk. New data shows voluntary turnover in Vietnam reached double-digit pressure points in 2024, with an overall voluntary turnover of 9.6% in the first half of 2024 and a notably lower 6.5% among multinational corporations — a gap that helps explain why MNCs and large firms dominate this year’s winners.

Organized by Business Media International, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia reframes those problems as solvable design challenges — and the evidence is in the 119 winners. By insisting on employee-voice data, transparent benchmarking and public recognition, HR Asia surfaces what works and accelerates adoption across the market. The awards programme leans on the proprietary TEAM employee engagement survey and a structured validation process that prioritises real employee feedback — turning anecdotes about “what might work” into repeatable solutions.

Retention: companies keep people by giving them reasons to stay beyond pay. Winners are using evidence-based steps HR Asia highlights: targeted learning pathways that convert existing staff into new roles (reducing external hiring pressure), segmented employee value propositions (benefits and flexibility matched to life-stage and generation), and continuous listening loops to catch flight risk early. HR Asia’s benchmarking packages and public case studies make these tactics visible and actionable for the market, so best practices scale faster than the next resignation. (Supporting Vietnam-specific employee priorities and switching intent are documented in HR Asia’s Vietnam survey.)

Hiring tech & digital talent: the winners don’t just chase market salaries — they change the game. Practical playbooks showcased by HR Asia include internal reskilling curricula co-designed with universities and bootcamps, structured rotations that map adjacent skills into tech roles, and targeted hiring pipelines that prioritise potential plus micro-credentialing. By publishing benchmark outcomes and facilitating cross-company sharing, HR Asia reduces the information asymmetry that makes employers all compete for the same scarce hires. The result: companies convert internal capacity into market-grade capability, shrinking the external talent gap.

Multigenerational workplaces: winners demonstrate that the generational problem is an organisational design opportunity. HR Asia-validated case studies show repeatable interventions — two-way mentoring (reverse mentoring for digital skills), squad-based team design that pairs domain experience with digital fluency, and bespoke communication practices that increase clarity for Gen Z while preserving institutional knowledge for older cohorts. By featuring these examples in its benchmarking and public forums, HR Asia helps leaders replicate structures that reduce friction and build mutual respect across ages.

Technology as enabler, not replacement: the new HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards recognise organisations using technology to empower people — from AI-curated learning paths and predictive retention analytics to employee-experience platforms that surface real-time feedback. The award category is designed to reward deployments where tech multiplies human potential (upskilling, wellbeing, autonomy) rather than simply automating tasks. Celebrating these winners creates visible examples of high-ROI adoption for HR teams across Vietnam.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (VIETNAM EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

Acecook Viet Nam AEON Vietnam Company Limited AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC) AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd An Du Netpayment Corp. (Mercedes-Benz An Du) Ascott International Management Vietnam Co., Ltd Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) AstraZeneca Vietnam Avery Dennison B. Braun Vietnam Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank BaoViet Life Corporation Baria Serece Joint Stock Company Behn Meyer Vietnam Beiersdorf Vietnam Bel Vietnam Company Limited Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company Cargill Vietnam Limited Carlsberg Vietnam Cathay United Bank - Ho Chi Minh Branch Chailease International Leasing Company Limited Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited Cicor Vietnam Company Limited Coach Vietnam Company Limited Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Silicon Coteccons Construction Joint Stock Company Crystal International Group Limited Danieli Vietnam (Industrielle Beteiligung Co., Ltd.) De Heus Vietnam DEEP C Industrial Zones Dell Technologies Deloitte Vietnam Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Company Diana Unicharm JSC. DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd Do Thanh Aluminium Joint-Stock Company Dong Hiep Trading And Investment Joint Stock Company DXC Technology Services Vietnam E.SUN Bank Dong Nai Branch Far Eastern Apparel (Vietnam) Limited Far Eastern Polytex (Viet Nam) Limited FedEx Vietnam Fujifilm Vietnam Company Limited FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited G-Group Technology Corporation Galaxy Digital Holdings Company Limited Gamuda Land Vietnam GELEX Group Joint Stock Company Generali Vietnam Life Insurance LLC GeoComply GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Vietnam Company Limited Grab Vietnam GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation Grobest Vietnam Hanwha Life Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC) Home Credit Vietnam Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Limited Hop Long Technology Joint Stock Company Huawei Technologies (Vietnam) Co., Ltd Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) Informa Markets Jabil Vietnam Company Limited Japfa Comfeed VietNam Johnson & Johnson (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) Khai Hoan Land Group Joint Stock Company Kimberly-Clark Vietnam LTD LITE-ON Vietnam Co., Ltd LIXIL Vietnam Corporation Lux Group Joint Stock Company Manulife (Vietnam) Limited Masan Group Corporation METKRAFT LTD. (A DIVISION OF FISHER BARTON) Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam Nabati Viet Nam Company Limited Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) NashTech National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank NEM Furniture Jsc Olam Global Agri Vietnam Co., Ltd OPSWAT OrthoLite Viet Nam Co., Ltd Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd Phu Long Real Estate Corporation Prosperity and Growth Commercial Joint Stock Bank (PGBank) Rawlplug Vietnam Company Limited Reckitt - Mead Johnson Nutrition Vietnam RMIT University Vietnam RongViet Securities Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank Saigon – Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company Samtec Vietnam Company Limited SHBank Finance Company Limited (SHBFinance) Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company Shiseido Cosmetics VietNam Co., Ltd Simexco Daklak Ltd SotaTek Spartronics Vietnam Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Swarovski Manufacturing Vietnam LLC Techtronic Industries United International Pharma United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited Van Lang University Vantive Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company Ville De Mont Mountain Resort Vina Logistics Corporation Vinmec Healthcare System Vinpearl Joint Stock Company VPBank Securities Wealthcons Construction Investment Joint Stock Company Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited Xuan Thien Group YeaH1 Group

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

AEON Vietnam Company Limited AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC) Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Cargill Vietnam Limited FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Limited Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) Masan Group Corporation METKRAFT LTD (A DIVISION OF FISHER BARTON) Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited Vantive

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2025

AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank BaoViet Life Corporation Beiersdorf Vietnam Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited Coach Vietnam Company Limited Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited Coteccons Construction Joint Stock Company Diana Unicharm JSC. DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd DXC Technology Services Vietnam FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited Generali Vietnam Life Insurance LLC Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) Kimberly-Clark Vietnam LTD Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam Phu Long Real Estate Corporation Reckitt - Mead Johnson Nutrition Vietnam Saigon – Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited Vinmec Healthcare System

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC) Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank BaoViet Life Corporation Bel Vietnam Company Limited Cargill Vietnam Limited Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited E.SUN Bank Dong Nai Branch FedEx Vietnam Jabil Vietnam Company Limited Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) LITE-ON Vietnam Co., Ltd Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Swarovski Manufacturing Vietnam LLC United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited Van Lang University Ville De Mont Mountain Resort Vina Logistics Corporation Vinpearl Joint Stock Company

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC) Baria Serece Joint Stock Company Cathay United Bank - Ho Chi Minh Branch Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited Far Eastern Polytex (Viet Nam) Limited FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited GELEX Group Joint Stock Company Huawei Technologies (Vietnam) Co., Ltd Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) Masan Group Corporation Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank Spartronics Vietnam Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited