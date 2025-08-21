HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is Redesigning Work to Keep People, Skills, and Generations Together in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers across Vietnam are navigating a talent market that hires fast and moves faster, where finding the right people, keeping them, and aligning five generations inside one workplace has become the new baseline for organisational risk. New data shows voluntary turnover in Vietnam reached double-digit pressure points in 2024, with an overall voluntary turnover of 9.6% in the first half of 2024 and a notably lower 6.5% among multinational corporations — a gap that helps explain why MNCs and large firms dominate this year’s winners.

Organized by Business Media International, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia reframes those problems as solvable design challenges — and the evidence is in the 119 winners. By insisting on employee-voice data, transparent benchmarking and public recognition, HR Asia surfaces what works and accelerates adoption across the market. The awards programme leans on the proprietary TEAM employee engagement survey and a structured validation process that prioritises real employee feedback — turning anecdotes about “what might work” into repeatable solutions.

Retention: companies keep people by giving them reasons to stay beyond pay. Winners are using evidence-based steps HR Asia highlights: targeted learning pathways that convert existing staff into new roles (reducing external hiring pressure), segmented employee value propositions (benefits and flexibility matched to life-stage and generation), and continuous listening loops to catch flight risk early. HR Asia’s benchmarking packages and public case studies make these tactics visible and actionable for the market, so best practices scale faster than the next resignation. (Supporting Vietnam-specific employee priorities and switching intent are documented in HR Asia’s Vietnam survey.)

Hiring tech & digital talent: the winners don’t just chase market salaries — they change the game. Practical playbooks showcased by HR Asia include internal reskilling curricula co-designed with universities and bootcamps, structured rotations that map adjacent skills into tech roles, and targeted hiring pipelines that prioritise potential plus micro-credentialing. By publishing benchmark outcomes and facilitating cross-company sharing, HR Asia reduces the information asymmetry that makes employers all compete for the same scarce hires. The result: companies convert internal capacity into market-grade capability, shrinking the external talent gap.

Multigenerational workplaces: winners demonstrate that the generational problem is an organisational design opportunity. HR Asia-validated case studies show repeatable interventions — two-way mentoring (reverse mentoring for digital skills), squad-based team design that pairs domain experience with digital fluency, and bespoke communication practices that increase clarity for Gen Z while preserving institutional knowledge for older cohorts. By featuring these examples in its benchmarking and public forums, HR Asia helps leaders replicate structures that reduce friction and build mutual respect across ages.

Technology as enabler, not replacement: the new HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards recognise organisations using technology to empower people — from AI-curated learning paths and predictive retention analytics to employee-experience platforms that surface real-time feedback. The award category is designed to reward deployments where tech multiplies human potential (upskilling, wellbeing, autonomy) rather than simply automating tasks. Celebrating these winners creates visible examples of high-ROI adoption for HR teams across Vietnam.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (VIETNAM EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. Acecook Viet Nam
  2. AEON Vietnam Company Limited
  3. AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC)
  4. AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited
  5. Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd
  6. An Du Netpayment Corp. (Mercedes-Benz An Du)
  7. Ascott International Management Vietnam Co., Ltd
  8. Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)
  9. AstraZeneca Vietnam
  10. Avery Dennison
  11. B. Braun Vietnam
  12. Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  13. BaoViet Life Corporation
  14. Baria Serece Joint Stock Company
  15. Behn Meyer Vietnam
  16. Beiersdorf Vietnam
  17. Bel Vietnam Company Limited
  18. Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company
  19. Cargill Vietnam Limited
  20. Carlsberg Vietnam
  21. Cathay United Bank - Ho Chi Minh Branch
  22. Chailease International Leasing Company Limited
  23. Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited
  24. Cicor Vietnam Company Limited
  25. Coach Vietnam Company Limited
  26. Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited
  27. Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Silicon
  28. Coteccons Construction Joint Stock Company
  29. Crystal International Group Limited
  30. Danieli Vietnam (Industrielle Beteiligung Co., Ltd.)
  31. De Heus Vietnam
  32. DEEP C Industrial Zones
  33. Dell Technologies
  34. Deloitte Vietnam
  35. Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Company
  36. Diana Unicharm JSC.
  37. DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd
  38. Do Thanh Aluminium Joint-Stock Company
  39. Dong Hiep Trading And Investment Joint Stock Company
  40. DXC Technology Services Vietnam
  41. E.SUN Bank Dong Nai Branch
  42. Far Eastern Apparel (Vietnam) Limited
  43. Far Eastern Polytex (Viet Nam) Limited
  44. FedEx Vietnam
  45. Fujifilm Vietnam Company Limited
  46. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
  47. G-Group Technology Corporation
  48. Galaxy Digital Holdings Company Limited
  49. Gamuda Land Vietnam
  50. GELEX Group Joint Stock Company
  51. Generali Vietnam Life Insurance LLC
  52. GeoComply
  53. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Vietnam Company Limited
  54. Grab Vietnam
  55. GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation
  56. Grobest Vietnam
  57. Hanwha Life Vietnam
  58. Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank
  59. Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC)
  60. Home Credit Vietnam
  61. Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Limited
  62. Hop Long Technology Joint Stock Company
  63. Huawei Technologies (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
  64. Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG)
  65. Informa Markets
  66. Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
  67. Japfa Comfeed VietNam
  68. Johnson & Johnson (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd
  69. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)
  70. Khai Hoan Land Group Joint Stock Company
  71. Kimberly-Clark Vietnam LTD
  72. LITE-ON Vietnam Co., Ltd
  73. LIXIL Vietnam Corporation
  74. Lux Group Joint Stock Company
  75. Manulife (Vietnam) Limited
  76. Masan Group Corporation
  77. METKRAFT LTD. (A DIVISION OF FISHER BARTON)
  78. Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam
  79. Nabati Viet Nam Company Limited
  80. Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank)
  81. NashTech
  82. National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  83. NEM Furniture Jsc
  84. Olam Global Agri Vietnam Co., Ltd
  85. OPSWAT
  86. OrthoLite Viet Nam Co., Ltd
  87. Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd
  88. Phu Long Real Estate Corporation
  89. Prosperity and Growth Commercial Joint Stock Bank (PGBank)
  90. Rawlplug Vietnam Company Limited
  91. Reckitt - Mead Johnson Nutrition Vietnam
  92. RMIT University Vietnam
  93. RongViet Securities
  94. Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  95. Saigon – Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company
  96. Samtec Vietnam Company Limited
  97. SHBank Finance Company Limited (SHBFinance)
  98. Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company
  99. Shiseido Cosmetics VietNam Co., Ltd
  100. Simexco Daklak Ltd
  101. SotaTek
  102. Spartronics Vietnam
  103. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage
  104. Swarovski Manufacturing Vietnam LLC
  105. Techtronic Industries
  106. United International Pharma
  107. United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited
  108. Van Lang University
  109. Vantive
  110. Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company
  111. Ville De Mont Mountain Resort
  112. Vina Logistics Corporation
  113. Vinmec Healthcare System
  114. Vinpearl Joint Stock Company
  115. VPBank Securities
  116. Wealthcons Construction Investment Joint Stock Company
  117. Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited
  118. Xuan Thien Group
  119. YeaH1 Group

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

  1. AEON Vietnam Company Limited
  2. AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC)
  3. Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  4. Cargill Vietnam Limited
  5. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
  6. Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Limited
  7. Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG)
  8. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)
  9. Masan Group Corporation
  10. METKRAFT LTD (A DIVISION OF FISHER BARTON)
  11. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage
  12. United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited
  13. Vantive

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2025

  1. AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited
  2. Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  3. BaoViet Life Corporation
  4. Beiersdorf Vietnam
  5. Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited
  6. Coach Vietnam Company Limited
  7. Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited
  8. Coteccons Construction Joint Stock Company
  9. Diana Unicharm JSC.
  10. DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd
  11. DXC Technology Services Vietnam
  12. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
  13. Generali Vietnam Life Insurance LLC
  14. Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank
  15. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)
  16. Kimberly-Clark Vietnam LTD
  17. Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam
  18. Phu Long Real Estate Corporation
  19. Reckitt - Mead Johnson Nutrition Vietnam
  20. Saigon – Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company
  21. Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company
  22. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage
  23. United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited
  24. Vinmec Healthcare System

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

  1. AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC)
  2. Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  3. BaoViet Life Corporation
  4. Bel Vietnam Company Limited
  5. Cargill Vietnam Limited
  6. Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited
  7. Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited
  8. E.SUN Bank Dong Nai Branch
  9. FedEx Vietnam
  10. Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
  11. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)
  12. LITE-ON Vietnam Co., Ltd
  13. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage
  14. Swarovski Manufacturing Vietnam LLC
  15. United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited
  16. Van Lang University
  17. Ville De Mont Mountain Resort
  18. Vina Logistics Corporation
  19. Vinpearl Joint Stock Company

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

  1. AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC)
  2. Baria Serece Joint Stock Company
  3. Cathay United Bank - Ho Chi Minh Branch
  4. Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited
  5. Far Eastern Polytex (Viet Nam) Limited
  6. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
  7. GELEX Group Joint Stock Company
  8. Huawei Technologies (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
  9. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)
  10. Masan Group Corporation
  11. Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank)
  12. National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  13. Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  14. Spartronics Vietnam
  15. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage
  16. United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.


Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia.


