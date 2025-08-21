Plethora Precious Metals Files Early Warning Report for Kingfisher Metals Corp.

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plethora Precious Metals Fund (“Plethora”) announces an update to its ownership of common shares (the “Shares”) of Kingfisher Metals Corp. (the “Company”) in satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (“NI 62-104”) and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”).

On January 16, 2025 the Company closed an offering of 11,482,030 units of the Company (the “January Units”) at a price of C$0.165 per January Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,894,535 (the “January Offering”). Each January Unit consisted of one Share and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole Share purchase warrant, a “January Warrant”), with each January Warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Share for 24 months from the closing date of the January Offering at an exercise price of C$0.30. Plethora acquired 750,000 January Units under the January Offering. Following the January Offering, Plethora owned 4,003,178 common shares of the Issuer and 1,246,668 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer representing 7.32% and 9.39% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively.

On June 3, 2025, the Company closed a brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,899,913 (the “June Offering”), consisting of the sale of 8,237,500 units of the Issuer (the “NFT Units”) at a price of $0.25 per NFT Unit and 21,302,500 flow-through units of the Issuer (the “Premium FT Units”) at a price of $0.415 per premium FT Unit. Each NFT Unit consisted of one common share of the Issuer (an “NFT Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “June Warrant”). Each Premium FT Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a “FT Share”) and one-half of one June Warrant. Plethora did not participate in the June Offering.

As at the date of Plethora’s last early warning report dated August 3, 2023 with respect to the Company (the “Last EWR”), Plethora owned or controlled an aggregate 12,515,887 Shares and 3,233,444 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”), representing 9.60% and 11.78% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively. On April 8, 2024, the Company consolidated its issued and outstanding Shares on the basis five pre-consolidation Shares for one post-consolidation Share (the “Consolidation”). On August 25, 2025, 496,688 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer owned by Plethora expired (the “Warrant Expiration”).

Following the June Offering and the Warrant Expiration, and as of the date hereof, on a post-Consolidation basis, Plethora owns 4,003,178 Shares and 750,000 Warrants representing 4.52% and 5.32% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively.

Plethora holds its investment in the Company for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Plethora may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

As of the date hereof, the number of Shares of the Company Plethora beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction is now less than 10%. In satisfaction of the requirements of NI 62-104 and NI 62-103 an Early Warning Report will be filed under the Company’s SEDAR Profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Plethora is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and its head office is located at Mondriaantoren, 19th floor, Amstelplein 40 C, 1096 BC, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The principal business of Plethora is a Management Fund.

