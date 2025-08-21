Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market worth $10.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market is projected to grow from USD 8.50 billion in 2024 to USD 10.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2024 and 2029. Asia Pacific is the largest unsaturated polyester resins market that is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasted period, in terms of value, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations have significantly boosted demand for unsaturated polyester resins across various industries, including construction, transportation, and electronics. The burgeoning automotive sector, driven by increased vehicle production and the shift towards electric vehicles, heavily relies on unsaturated polyester resins for structural panels, and composite frames. Additionally, the expanding electronics industry, a major consumer of unsaturated polyester resins for circuit board protection, and thermal management, further propels market growth.

List of Key Players in Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market:

Polynt S.p.A. (Italy) DIC Corporation (Japan) Allnex GMBH (Germany) Newsolar Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China) Scott Bader Company Ltd. (UK) Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan) BASF SE (Germany), AOC(US) Covestero AG (Germany) INEOS (UK)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market:

Drivers: Integration of unsaturated polyester resins in 3D printing technologies Restraint: Competitive pressures from alternative materials Opportunity: Growth in electric vehicle sector Challenge: Stringent regulatory policies

Key Findings of the Study:

Orthophthalic Resins by type segment dominate the market by highest share of the unsaturated polyester resins market during the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific region is likely to be the fastest growing unsaturated polyester resins market during the forecast period.

As for several factors, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing an attractive growth rate of the consumption of unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs). The current trends of rapid industrialization and urbanization increase the need for UPRs in construction and infrastructures, for example material in construction, panels and structures. Further, the growth of automobile industry in Asia Pacific region calls for the lightweight, high performance and durable UPR components for improving performance of the vehicle and its fuel efficiency. Technological development in the application of resins has enhanced the quality and performance of UPR and thus attractive in the various market segments. The current global focus on sustainability has also boosted the desire for green products and this has seen UPRs particularly those containing recycled or bio-based materials gaining favour for their friendliness to the environment. In addition, expansion of downstream industries including electronics, marine and consumer goods industries admitted that UPRs are versatile and High-performance materials that boosted their demand. These are the most influential combined factors that represent changes in the direction of higher value and higher sustainability of materials used, which increases the significant consumption of UPR in the region.

Unsaturated polyester resins market is segmented by type: Orthophthalic Resins, Isophthalic Resins, Gelcoats, Dicylclopentadiene Resins. The orthophthalic resin type has captured the market in terms of value. Orthophthalic resins largely dominate the UPRs market because of their rather favourable balance of performance characteristics and costs. These resins have a combination of excellent mechanical properties, high chemical resistance with easy processability, and they can be applied in many applications. They can be used in various sectors such as automobiles, construction and marines since they are known to be strong and performant. Moreover, orthophthalic resins are cheaper than isophthalic or vinyl ester resins and therefore most popular, especially where the lower costs are advantageous. Several reasons explain why the two are dominating the market; they include established manufacturing processes coupled by the fact that they are widely available. These reasons—performance reliability, low cost, and versatility—hold the orthophthalic resins to the highest market share of the UPR segment.

The unsaturated polyester resins market has various small, medium, and large players. Some of the major market players are Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), Scott Bader Company Ltd. (UK), Newsolar Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), and Allnex GMBH (Germany) among others, have framed their strategies to penetrate and create bases in these emerging markets. Furthermore, companies are concentrating on strengthening their R&D facilities to provide efficient and sustainable products. These products are manufactured considering regulations implemented by associations and governments.

INEOS: INEOS is a prominent worldwide producer of oil products, specialized chemicals, and petrochemicals, serving a variety of markets including construction, automotive, packaging, and healthcare. Since its founding in 1998, INEOS has expanded quickly thanks to innovative ideas and well-timed acquisitions, ranking among the biggest chemical businesses globally. The business is well known for its dedication to technical innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

Covestro AG: Covestro AG is one of the leading players in the production of high-performance polymers, polymer materials for automotive, construction, electronics and medical industries. The company was established in 2015 in Leverkusen, Germany, backed up by Bayer MaterialScience which was spun off into Covestro. The firm deals in a wide variety of polyurethanes, polycarbonates and coatings adhesives, and other specialty chemicals.

