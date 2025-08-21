Latest breakthrough in Type 1 diabetes treatment: Chinese medical team enables 24 patients to discontinue insulin use

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Professor An Chiying and her medical team at Shenzhen Hengsheng Hospital, China, announced a groundbreaking achievement: since June 2024, they have successfully helped 24 patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) discontinue insulin therapy through holistic integrative medicine (HIM)—an optimized combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine—thereby achieving a functional cure. The longest duration of insulin discontinuation has reached 14 months. This breakthrough offers new hope for global T1DM treatment and marks a remarkable advance in integrated Chinese and Western medicine for autoimmune diseases.

Breakthrough Therapy: Precision Intervention through HIM

T1DM is an autoimmune disorder characterized by the destruction of beta cells, resulting in an absolute deficiency of insulin secretion. Conventional medicine holds that patients require lifelong insulin injections. However, Professor An’s team employed the HIM model combining holistic traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), orthomolecular medicine, functional medicine, and lifestyle medicine focused on immune blockade and metabolic balance, alongside endocrinology-specialized precision remote digital healthcare, to successfully restore islet function and enable insulin discontinuation.

The core of this treatment protocol lies in multidisciplinary collaboration, including precision diagnostics using mass spectrometry platforms to identify the immunological causes of T1DM for targeted etiological treatment; immune regulation through molecular nutrition and TCM to modulate abnormal immune responses and reduce autoimmune attacks on pancreatic islet cells; metabolic repair by improving the body’s microenvironment and promoting islet function recovery via TCM acupuncture, herbal medicine, and nutritional interventions; and precision monitoring that employs artificial intelligence to dynamically analyze patients’ blood glucose and immune markers, allowing personalized adjustments to treatment strategies. Patients typically require only 3 to 5 days of hospitalization before discharge.





Clinical Data: 24 Patients Discontinued Insulin Therapy

Over a two-year clinical observation period, the team intervened in 70 patients with T1DM, among whom 24 patients (34%) completely discontinued insulin use. These patients maintained stable blood glucose levels (HbA1c < 7%) and showed significant recovery of islet function as evidenced by C-peptide testing. Currently, these patients only require dietary management and regular follow-up, without reliance on exogenous insulin.

Professor An Chiying emphasized, “Functional cure refers to the partial restoration of islet function sufficient to meet normal metabolic demands, achieved through immune blockade, intestinal mucosal repair, and gut microbiota reconstruction. Patients diagnosed early with T1DM who have a C-peptide level above 0.5 ng/ml can stop insulin, while those with insufficient islet function can significantly reduce insulin dosage once blood glucose levels are stabilized.”

National Academician’s Evaluation: Pioneering a New Treatment Paradigm

Academician Fan Daiming of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) and pioneer of HIM in China commented, “The results achieved by this Chinese team challenge the traditional view that T1DM requires lifelong medication. The synergistic effects of HIM deserve the attention of peers worldwide and open a new clinical treatment paradigm for T1DM.”

Background

There are approximately 9 million T1DM patients globally. Traditional treatment costs exceed RMB 10,000 annually, and patient prognoses remain unsatisfactory with uncontrollable risks of complications. The widespread adoption of HIM health management programs could significantly reduce both the financial and health burdens on patients.

