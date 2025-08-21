Invoice finance fintech FundTap transforms eSigning processes with Annature





BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundTap, a fast-growing fintech platform delivering on-demand invoice finance to small businesses across Australia and New Zealand, has transformed its eSigning experience through a strategic partnership with Australian eSignature innovator, Annature.

Since implementing Annature’s technology in early 2023, FundTap has digitally processed thousands of applications—dramatically streamlining its document workflow and speeding up turnaround times by up to 20%. The integration includes a tailored witnessing feature built by Annature to meet FundTap’s unique compliance needs.

As cashflow is the number one issue for small business owners, FundTap provides on-demand invoice finance, helping business owners access money when they need it most. Developed with time-poor small business owners in mind, FundTap’s fully automated application process reduces sign-up time to as little as 5-10 minutes, in contrast to 2-4 weeks for banks.

However, FundTap identified that the last bottleneck in its application process was clients returning signed documents, which also require a witness to sign. Responding to these specific requirements, Annature integrated its eSigning and witnessing functionality seamlessly into FundTap’s application process via API, transforming what was previously a manual process.

“As all our documents require both signing and witnessing, we needed a solution that satisfied our stringent legal requirements, while making it as easy as possible for our clients,” said FundTap Founder and Director Matt Peacey. “While other providers have an over-engineered approach that doesn’t sit with our ethos, Annature presented a simple, streamlined and elegant solution that instantly solved our problem.”

After implementing Annature’s technology, FundTap also saw the majority of documents signed and returned within minutes (where it had previously taken up to a few days), as a result of automated reminders built into the API. “Some of our clients have very complicated business structures or multiple trustees who all need to sign, which was previously onerous on everyone, and documents would sometimes not be signed correctly,” adds Peacey. “Annature’s solution helps us deliver on one of our core values, which is to ensure we’re saving customers’ time.”

“FundTap is a perfect example of a service provider we knew would benefit from our eSigning solutions, including our simple, efficient and legally compliant witnessing functionality,” said Annature founder and CEO Corey Cacic. “Like FundTap, we’re driven by a passion for empowering small businesses through technology. I look forward to continuing our partnership as FundTap broadens its reach in Australia.”

ABOUT ANNATURE:

Annature is Australia's leading eSignature and client verification provider, established in 2020. It offers secure and efficient digital signing solutions ideal for businesses needing to send documents electronically and conduct client verifications seamlessly. Its user-friendly platform, competitive pricing, and dedicated support team set it apart, ensuring a reliable and cost-effective service for its clients.

Website: https://www.annature.com.au/

ABOUT FUNDTAP:

FundTap is a leading provider of on-demand invoice finance, established to help small and medium businesses in New Zealand and Australia manage their cash flow effectively.

FundTap provides hassle-free payments on unpaid invoices, enabling businesses to cover expenses and invest in growth without lengthy paperwork. Their platform integrates with popular accounting tools to make it easy to get started, allowing businesses to go from invoices to cash within hours.

Website: https://fundtap.co/

