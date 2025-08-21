HDFC ERGO Becomes India’s First Insurer to Service Health Insurance Using Duck Creek OnDemand

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited (HDFC ERGO), India’s leading private sector general insurer, has become India’s first insurer to use Duck Creek’s suite of cloud-native SaaS core solutions to design, underwrite and distribute health insurance products. This achievement establishes a new standard for the delivery of health protection and policyholder outcomes in the region.

Already leveraging Duck Creek’s cutting-edge SaaS policy, billing, rating and insights solutions for its commercial fire coverage products, HDFC ERGO partnered with Duck Creek to design and co-develop the health insurance line of business for distribution across channels including agency, broker, bancassurance, direct and digital partners. The design and implementation of the new line, to India’s specific market requirements, only took eight months thanks to the unique capabilities of Duck Creek’s solutions including Product Factory architecture, low-/no-code configuration and open APIs.

“India’s health insurance sector is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 20% to reach approximately $46.37 billion by 2030. As an important stakeholder towards building a ‘Healthy India’, we at HDFC ERGO General Insurance recognise the need to enhance our current health insurance plans and services, so as to make health insurance more accessible, affordable and convenient for consumption. We are happy to partner with Duck Creek to enhance our offerings in the health insurance business and thus stay committed to our vision of propelling financial inclusion across the country,” Sriram Naganathan, President and Chief Technology Officer, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said.

“By implementing the Duck Creek platform, we have witnessed an increase in straight through processing (STP) capabilities which have made it easier for customers, even those with pre-existing ailments, to get policies seamlessly,” said Mr. Naganathan. “This was an impressive achievement as we could automate a lot of medical underwriting tasks using the advanced product setup and rule configuration capabilities of the Duck Creek platform.”

The accelerated development of the health line, harnessing the India geographical layer and the inherent capabilities and functionality of Duck Creek’s insurtech, shows the power, ease and agility of the solutions.

“The launch of the health line of business, with the support of HDFC ERGO General Insurance is a significant milestone for Duck Creek in India and the region,” said Christian Erickson, Managing Director APAC, Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek is committed to delivering the best standard of core delivery insurtech to India’s insurers, to support them to become smarter, faster and more efficient. This health insurance innovation demonstrates our investment in the region and openness to collaborate with our customers and partners.”

“We are excited as this further proves the power of Duck Creek’s solutions, allowing insurers to reimagine and build the future of insurance. It also opens opportunities for Duck Creek Technologies to engage with insurers offering health products, not only in India but in the broader Asian region, as we continue to expand our operations and support our existing multi-national clients.”

About HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited:

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, one of the leading private sector general insurance companies of India, whose promoters are HDFC Bank Limited, one of India’s leading private sector banks, and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of Munich Re Group.

A digital-first company, transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a leader in implementing technology to offer customers the best-in-class service experience.

HDFC ERGO offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space.

The Company has created a stream of innovative & new products as well as services using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), and Robotics. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a completely digital sales process with 299 branches and 600+ digital offices across India. HDFC ERGO’s technology platform has empowered the customers to avail services digitally on a 24x7 basis, with 70%+ claims for retail products intimated digitally and over 80% of service interactions are catered digitally of which 10% are AI led. The Company issued ~3.4 crore policies in FY25 and has one of the best claims payout ratios in the General Insurance industry.

Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim processes or a host of technologically innovative solutions, HDFC ERGO has been able to delight its customers at every touch-point and milestone to ensure consumers are serviced in real-time.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

