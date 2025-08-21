Top Fort Bend Roofer Reign Roofing Opens Second Location in Richmond, TX

Sugar Land, TX , Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reign Roofing, the #1 roofing company in Sugar Land TX, has officially expanded its presence by opening a second location in Richmond, TX. This strategic move comes as a response to the rapid economic growth in the Fort Bend area and the increasing demand for high-quality roofing services.

Located in Sugar Land, Reign Roofing has built a reputation over the past five years for delivering luxury service at a fair price, completing more than 700 roof replacements across the Greater Houston area. The owner, Joel Pond, describes the company’s mission as going beyond the standard roofing experience.

“At Reign Roofing, we don’t just replace roofs. We raise the standard. Our goal is simple: to wow every customer with premium service, honest pricing, and results that speak for themselves.” This customer-first approach has made the company a trusted name among homeowners seeking experts in roofing in Sugar Land, TX, and fueled its expansion into Richmond.



Reign Roofing

The new location will allow Reign Roofing to better serve customers in need of a reliable roofer in Richmond TX. The company’s membership in both the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce reflects its active role in the community and its ongoing connection with local businesses and residents.

Beyond delivering exceptional craftsmanship, Reign Roofing stands out for its philanthropic efforts. For every roof installed, the company donates 100 USD the following month to a local charity.

“This community gave me everything — my roots, my values, my drive. Giving back through Reign Roofing isn’t just business — it’s personal. We’re here to serve the same streets that helped shape who I am,” added Pond.

Reign Roofing offers a full range of residential roofing services, from inspections and repairs to complete roof replacements. Its team of local roofers uses premium materials and tailors solutions to fit both the style and budget of each client. Whether working with asphalt shingles, metal roofing, or specialized architectural designs, Reign Roofing delivers durability and curb appeal with every project.

Homeowners in both Sugar Land and Richmond now have convenient access to trusted roofing contractors in Sugar Land TX and Richmond TX roofing professionals who prioritize both aesthetics and long-term performance. Its service areas extend throughout Fort Bend County and the Greater Houston region, ensuring property owners have a reliable Sugar Land roofer and Richmond roofer ready to address storm damage, wear and tear, or proactive upgrades.

With the opening of its Richmond location, Reign Roofing is positioned to further enhance its reach and impact across the region. Residents seeking roofing solutions backed by proven experience, skilled craftsmanship, and a genuine sense of community connection can now turn to a trusted name that continues to grow alongside the neighborhoods it serves.

To learn more about Reign Roofing and its services, visit its website at https://reignroof.com/.

About Reign Roofing

Reign Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company based in Sugar Land, TX, with a newly opened location in Richmond, TX. Specializing in residential roof replacements and repairs, the company ensures quality service, honest pricing, and exceptional craftsmanship in every project.

19901 Southwest Frwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479

(281) 301-5477

https://reignroof.com/

















