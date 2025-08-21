Bogotá Connects with the Global Video Game Industry at Gamescom 2025

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest in Bogotá will participate in Gamescom 2025, one of the largest and most influential events in the video game industry, with the goal of attracting new investments and strengthening relationships with international companies.

In partnership with Proimágenes and ProColombia, a networking activity will be held during the fair for international entrepreneurs and investors. The session will showcase Bogotá’s investment opportunities, its specialized talent, competitive advantages, and the available infrastructure for the development of the video game and digital content industries.

Carolina Tamayo Hackmayer, Senior Investment Promotion Officer, will represent Invest in Bogotá and hold strategic meetings with key industry players to assess their interest in expanding operations to Colombia and to follow up on previously identified investment opportunities.

This participation is part of a comprehensive strategy to promote Colombia’s digital creative ecosystem, aimed at positioning Bogotá as a Latin American hub for development and innovation, attracting foreign direct investment that generates employment, fosters knowledge transfer, and boosts the local economy.

“Gamescom is the perfect showcase to demonstrate that Bogotá combines talent, creativity, and competitive infrastructure for the video game industry. Our goal is to attract projects that not only create jobs but also connect the city with global trends in digital content development”, said Mónica Sánchez, Investment Promotion Manager at Invest in Bogotá.

By participating in Gamescom 2025, Bogotá reaffirms its commitment to promoting high value-added creative industries and positioning itself as a regional leader in digital innovation.

About Invest in Bogotá

Invest in Bogotá is a public-private partnership between the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District. Its mission is to facilitate international investment, attract world-class meetings and events, and connect the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem to contribute to the socio-economic development, competitiveness, and quality of life of the Bogotá Region, positioning it as the preferred destination for doing business in Latin America.

