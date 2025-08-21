Breadkrumb Launches as the First AI-Powered Travel App to Curate Trips from Trusted Friends’ Travel Experiences

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to an Accenture study, 64% of travelers feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of options when planning. Breadkrumb, the first AI-powered mobile app built around a traveler’s trusted inner circle, aims to cut through that noise by transforming personal recommendations into curated, confidence-driven itineraries. The app is also built with privacy at the forefront, giving users control over whether to keep their memories private or share them with their network.

The process of organizing trips is often time-consuming, with travelers sifting through endless generic lists, influencer posts, and crowd-sourced reviews that may not reflect their personal preferences. Breadkrumb addresses this challenge by learning from the places, itineraries, and photos shared by people in a user’s close network, creating custom travel suggestions that are both relevant and reliable.

“Travel should feel inspired and personal, not overwhelming,” said Sho Soboyejo, Founder & CEO of Breadkrumb. “We designed the app to bridge the gap between technology and trust. By blending AI with recommendations from the people you know, Breadkrumb helps you discover places that genuinely align with your style, interests, and travel goals.”

Turning Social Connections into Itineraries

Breadkrumb enables users to plan trips visually with interactive maps and timelines and ‘drop krumbs,’ which are digital pins, notes, and photos, to mark favorite spots. They can also use the app to build custom itineraries with AI assistance. The platform learns from a user’s connected network, offering recommendations that go beyond popular tourist lists to highlight hidden gems and unique experiences.

Currently in active development, the app’s AI engine is designed to evolve in how it processes shared travel data, including saved locations and itineraries from friends and family, to deliver increasingly personalized suggestions for destinations, activities, and dining.

Solving a Common Travel Planning Problem

The travel planning process can be fragmented and require travelers to use multiple tools to research, map, and organize itineraries. Generic online lists may overlook niche experiences, while online reviews can be inconsistent and lack necessary context. Breadkrumb consolidates the entire experience into a single application while ensuring the recommendations are grounded in first-hand experiences.

By centering the platform around a user’s own trusted community, the app aims to:

Save time by filtering out irrelevant options

Increase confidence in travel choices through social proof from people the user knows

Make trip planning more collaborative and engaging

A Community-Driven Travel Platform

Breadkrumb’s approach shifts the focus of travel from mass-market advice to personalized, trust-based recommendations. Each trip shared within the platform contributes to a growing network of location-specific knowledge, allowing users to explore with a stronger sense of connection and authenticity.

The app is a way to extend the value of shared travel experiences beyond the moment of the trip itself. Whether it’s a friend’s favorite café hidden in a charming coastal town or a family member’s recommended hiking trail, each ‘krumb’ adds to a collective memory bank that can be used for future adventures.

“Our goal is to make every shared trip an opportunity for someone else to travel better,” added Soboyejo. “Breadkrumb turns shared experiences into practical, trusted recommendations that make travel planning simpler and more personal.”

Breadkrumb is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play. The app is free to use with additional features planned for future updates as the platform grows its community and expands its AI capabilities.

Download the app at https://www.breadkrumb.com/.

About Breadkrumb

Breadkrumb is an AI-powered travel planning platform built around the experiences of a user’s personal connections. By combining the personalization of AI with real trips shared by friends and family, Breadkrumb transforms how travelers discover, plan, and share their journeys. The company’s mission is to make travel planning more relevant, social, and inspiring by turning personal memories into a collective source of recommendations.





