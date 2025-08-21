Interim report H1 2025

9% organic sales growth in H1 and FY outlook range narrowed to 6-8%

Ester Baiget, President & CEO: “I’m very pleased with 9% organic sales growth in the first half of the year. Demand for our biosolutions is strong, and consequently, we are lifting the lower end of our full-year guidance to 6-8% organic sales growth. Our profitability also remains solid, despite strong headwinds from currencies. With a robust foundation in place, we are well positioned to accelerate into our next strategy period until 2030, where we will continue to significantly invest in what makes Novonesis unique, further strengthening our position while expanding the biosolutions market.”

Strong organic sales growth of 9% (Q2: 8%), including ~1pp from price (Q2: ~1pp). Food & Health at 10% organic sales growth (Q2: 9%); Planetary Health at 9% organic sales growth (Q2: 7%).

Emerging markets organic sales growth at 12% (Q2: 10%) and developed markets at 8% (Q2: 6%).

Cost synergies now at 100% run rate compared to 80% previously.

Adjusted EBITDA margin at 37.4% (Q2: 36.4%), up by 210 bps (Q2: up by 100 bps).

Adjusted net profit increased by 23% (Q2: 19%).

NIBD/EBITDA at 2.1x, including the closed acquisition of dsm-firmenich’s part of the Feed Enzyme Alliance on June 2, 2025.

Completion of the EUR 100 million share buyback program on June 27.

2025 outlook: Organic sales growth range narrowed to 6-8% (previously 5-8%), and 7-9% excluding the exit from certain countries (previously 6-9%). Adjusted EBITDA margin is maintained at 37-38%, despite strong currency headwinds.

Interim dividend of 2.25 DKK (EUR 0.30) approved for the first half of 2025.

Long-term financial targets for 2030 announced. Please refer to the Company Announcement from August 20, 2025.







