Notice of signing a share purchase agreement in relation to Northern Horizon Capital AS shares

Northern Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, hereby notifies that management company’s current sole shareholder Northern Horizon A/S (registered in Denmark under register number 27599397) has signed a contract to sell all its 12,500 shares in Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Under the contract concluded on 19 August 2025, the ownership of Northern Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund ("BHF"), is to transfer to the partners of a private investment company Grinvest, which through its Estonian subsidiary is currently also the largest investor in BHF. Grinvest is owned by three Lithuanian nationals - Antanas Anskaitis, Antanas Danys and Tomas Milašauskas. Antanas Anskaitis will acquire 4,168 shares, Antanas Danys will acquire 4,166 shares and Tomas Milašauskas will acquire 4,166 shares.

Transaction is to be completed immediately upon receipt of regulatory approvals.

‘Today, we are announcing the agreement to sell our shares in Northern Horizon Capital AS to the owners of Grinvest, who we trust and respect. For Northern Horizon, this is a strategic decision that allows stronger focus on our core operations and our leadership in Nordic social infrastructure investing. Grinvest has deep expertise in the commercial real estate market in the Baltics, and given their track-record we are confident of their ability to deliver long-term value for the Fund’s investors,’ commented Christoffer Abramson, Group CEO of Northern Horizon A/S.

‘BHF has faced a complex set of challenges over the last five years. We take this role upon ourselves in order to provide the expertise, capital and energy available to us for the turnaround of this fund,’ stated Antanas Anskaitis on behalf of the incoming owners.‘We therefore look forward to actively engaging with all stakeholders of BHF as soon as this transaction is completed.’

The management set-up of BHF and its properties continues uninterrupted until the transaction is closed, with the same team in charge of all operations. Anticipated additions to the fund management team will be deployed and communicated once effective.

Northern Horizon Capital AS will notify once the sale of shares has been completed.

For additional information, please contact:

Christoffer Abramson

Group CEO of Northern Horizon A/S

E-mail: christoffer.abramson@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Contact at Grinvest:

Antanas Anskaitis

antanas.anskaitis@grinvest.sg

Grinvest will not be providing further commentary regarding this investment until the transaction has closed.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Grinvest is a private investment firm with interests in commercial property, transportation and infrastructure.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.