Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Salo
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 August 2025 at 10:00 EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Salo, Taru
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20250819170241_104
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-08-18
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Option 2025A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 44 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 44 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR