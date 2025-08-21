CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of August 16, in the 9th round of the Jiangsu Football City League ("Su Chao"), Changzhou secured a 1:0 victory over Zhenjiang. The strike ended a 98-day, 700+ minute goal drought and achieved the team's "small goals" of earning a point, scoring a goal, and winning a match.

Beyond the football field, Changzhou is staging another kind of breakthrough -- this time on the global new energy track. As a critical hub in the global new energy supply chain, the city has built a complete industry loop of "generation-storage-transmission-usage-grid." BYD's ro-ro vessel Changzhou ferries set sail for Europe loaded with EVs; one in ten EVs on the planet is powered by a "Made in Changzhou" battery. In 2024, the city's new energy sector topped 850 billion yuan, sketching the outline of a trillion-yuan industrial landmark on the foundation of this "City of Smart Manufacturing."

Innovation in culture and tourism has also found clever breakthroughs. On June 21, in the match against Nanjing, a "dinosaur squad" from China Dinosaur Land stole the show. Chunqiu Yancheng Scenic Area, Canal 5 Creativity Campus, Qingguo Lane and Tianmu Lake continue to draw visitors from across China and around the world. Riding the League fever, the Changzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism has doubled down on its "football plus culture-tourism" model. During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, away-city residents entered free of charge, luring more than 100,000 visitors from Yangzhou alone; following the victory over Zhenjiang, perks such as free entry to Tianmu Lake for visitors surnamed Zhao, a stadium open week, and consumer voucher giveaways are converting match-day traffic into real economic gains.

Fueled by the league, Changzhou's GDP surpassed 500 billion yuan in the first half of 2025, up 5.8 % year-on-year, keeping it in the top tier of Jiangsu's trillion-yuan cities.

Victory on the pitch is never the final destination -- football has become a vivid symbol of the city's spirit. With the courage to break deadlock, the audacity to seize opportunity, and the wisdom to integrate culture and tourism, Changzhou is writing a greater story of breakthroughs in industrial transformation and urban development.

Source: Changzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism