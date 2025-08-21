Pingchao Town, Nantong: Building Industrial Clusters in Electronic Components and Intelligent Equipment

NANTONG, China, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pingchao Town, located in Tongzhou District of Nantong, China, is home to a large number of leading enterprises in the fields of electronic components and intelligent equipment. Among them, Yundom Precision stands out as a global provider of integrated solutions in "R&D + manufacturing + services" for wind power equipment components. The company also manufactures precision structural parts for both wind power and the semiconductor industries.

Nantong Haixing Electronics, another pillar enterprise that grew locally in Pingchao, is a listed company and a market leader in China's aluminum electrode foil sector. Its flagship product -- aluminum electrode foil -- holds a leading global market share. The company's development of a new generation of high-performance electrode foil for the new energy sector is expected to fill a critical technological gap in China, further positioning Haixing as a "single champion" in the global industry.

The Pingchao Town People's Government noted that Pingchao Town is home to 104 enterprises above the designated scale and 2 listed companies. And the local government has planned a 30-square-kilometer Science and Technology Innovation Zone, with a focus on developing three major industrial clusters -- electronic components, intelligent equipment, and new energy -- aiming to establish a highland for science and innovation-driven industries.

