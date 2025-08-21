Boat and Ship MRO Market Global Forecast Report to 2030, with Profiles of Huntington Ingalls Industries, L&T Shipbuilding, Zamakona Yards, Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding, Bender CCP, HPI, and Bath Iron Works

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boat and Ship MRO Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Boat and Ship MRO Market was valued at USD 147.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 187.2 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.09%.

The market is experiencing strong growth due to rising emphasis on sustainable and eco-conscious technologies. Increasingly stringent environmental regulations and government incentives are accelerating the transition to electric-powered machinery across industries. This shift is influencing sectors such as construction, mining, and agriculture, and is also reflected in marine operations. MRO providers are responding by integrating more energy-efficient systems and battery-powered technologies into maritime maintenance processes. These advancements are critical for ensuring compliance, reducing emissions, and meeting evolving performance standards.

The growing complexity of vessels, combined with increased shipping volumes, is driving investment in advanced MRO solutions to enhance longevity, efficiency, and environmental compatibility.

Market Drivers: Rising Demand for Marine Trade

The continued expansion of global marine trade is a major factor fueling the demand for boat and ship MRO services. As international shipping activities grow, vessels are required to operate more frequently and under demanding conditions, leading to increased wear and the need for regular maintenance. This has made MRO services vital for ensuring operational readiness and safety. Shipowners are investing in periodic upgrades and maintenance to extend fleet lifespan and improve fuel efficiency. Infrastructure developments like the new 310-meter dry dock at Cochin Shipyard, capable of servicing large vessels including Capesize and Suezmax ships, highlight the rising capacity for global ship repair. Commissioned at over USD 330 million, this facility enhances Cochin Shipyard's position in the international MRO landscape and supports rising maintenance needs driven by global trade activity.

Key Market Challenges: Skilled Labor Shortage

One of the major challenges confronting the boat and ship MRO sector is the shortage of skilled labor. As ships evolve with sophisticated systems and digital technologies, maintenance tasks require highly trained personnel with specialized knowledge in modern marine engineering. However, the global MRO workforce is struggling to keep pace with these advancements. The lack of adequately trained technicians increases project timelines and labor expenses, creating bottlenecks in repair and overhaul schedules. This talent gap not only affects operational efficiency but also limits the ability of shipowners to adopt advanced maintenance practices. Retaining skilled labor in the face of aging workforces and competition from other industries further compounds the issue.

Key Market Trends: Predictive Maintenance and Data Analytics

Digital transformation is reshaping maritime maintenance through the adoption of predictive maintenance solutions. Leveraging IoT sensors and data analytics, MRO service providers can forecast mechanical failures and perform maintenance proactively. This shift from reactive to predictive strategies reduces downtime and prevents costly repairs by identifying potential issues early. As the technology becomes more widespread, predictive maintenance is being incorporated into ship management systems, revolutionizing how maintenance is scheduled and executed. This trend is expected to gain momentum as fleet operators seek more efficient, cost-effective, and technologically driven service models to optimize vessel performance.

Key Market Players:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

L&T Shipbuilding Limited

Zamakona Yards

Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding Company

Bender CCP

HPI LLC

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited

Bath Iron Works (General Dynamics Corporation)

Rhoads Industries Inc.

BAE Systems PLC



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $147.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $187.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

In this report, the global Boat and Ship MRO Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Boat and Ship MRO Market, By Vessel Type:

Boat

Yacht

Vessels

Other Vessel Types

Boat and Ship MRO Market, By Vessel Application:

Private

Commercial

Defense

Boat and Ship MRO Market, By MRO Type:

Engine MRO

Component MRO

Dry Dock MRO Modifications

Other MRO Types

Boat and Ship MRO Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe & CIS Germany France U.K. Spain Italy

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE

South America Brazil Argentina



