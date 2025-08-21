South Africa Building Installation Market Report 2025: Continuing Focus on Cutting Costs to Drive Investment in Energy and Water Efficiency Installations

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Installation Industry in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the building installations sector in South Africa includes information on activities involving fitting equipment to buildings such as plumbing, insulation, lighting, heating and air-conditioning, sprinkler systems, lifts, electrical work, shopfitting and fitting of certain plants.

The report includes information on major property companies and developers, construction statistics, capex, notable players, corporate actions and influencing factors such as regulations, solar tariffs, green buildings, water and energy efficiency, and environmental concerns.

There are profiles of 68 industry players such as Solareff, Steffanuti Stocks Isowall, Schindler Lifts, RenEnergy, and Sustainable Power Solutions.

Introduction

The building installation sector is affected by capital expenditure by the state and private property owners and managers.

Continued delays to state infrastructure projects have held back building installations.

Reduced loadshedding since early 2024 has led to a decline in residential rooftop solar installations.

Large property owners and construction companies continue to invest in solar and other energy and water efficiency measures.

The latest focus is on getting buildings to be self-sufficient in water supply due to crumbling municipal water infrastructure.

South Africa Building Installation IndustryTrends

A government programme has led to the rollout of more student housing.

Installations of water backup tanks, boreholes and water meters has grown.

IoT has propelled a growth in smart buildings.

Office blocks are refurbishing to be geared for hybrid work.

Property companies are rolling out new logistics and retail developments where demand is growing.

Property owners facing rising cost increases are looking at water and energy efficiency measures to contain costs.

Residential developers are focusing on flats and townhouses over free-standing homes.

Rooftop solar installations have slowed with the decline of loadshedding.

The construction sector continues to struggle.

The green building trend continues.

South Africa Building Installation IndustryOpportunities

Energy and water infrastructure concerns and pricing are driving demand by building owners for energy and water efficiency installations.

Energy efficiency tax deductions.

Heat pump installations have grown in recent years.

Installations in low cost housing, student housing, logistics developments and in office properties catering for hybrid or co-working arrangements.

New regulations compel owners of non-residential buildings to display energy efficiency certificates.

Replacing HFC gases in air-conditioning and refrigeration units.

South Africa Building Installation IndustryChallenges

A lack of skilled artisans.

Above inflation increases in council rates and electricity and water tariffs in recent years may limit spend on building installations.

Government has been slow to put infrastructure projects out to tender.

Increase in illegal geyser installations, rise in fake electrical certificates of compliance and large number of technicians that work informally or on smaller jobs, are handling refrigerants illegally.

Logistical constraints with importing components for batteries.

New regulations are making it more burdensome to install solar.

Slow economy and the poor performance of the construction sector.

Tariffs mooted on solar equipment could increase the cost of installations.

The construction mafia is holding back the development of new infrastructure.

South Africa Building Installation Market Outlook

Growth is likely to be constrained unless the construction sector starts to grow again.

The delay of major state infrastructure projects is a major constraint.

Listed property companies' developments, particularly in logistics and retail, are driving growth.

The continuing focus on cutting costs will drive investment in energy and water efficiency installations.

Water backup tanks, boreholes and other water supply measures have gained popularity as property owners try to mitigate against crumbling municipal water infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Government Support

6.6. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

ABB South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Aces Africa (Pty) Ltd

Actom (Pty) Ltd

Aggreko Energy Rental South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Airgro (Pty) Ltd

Airvent Airconditioning and Ventilation Cape (Pty) Ltd

Allsolar SA (Pty) Ltd

Aquaffection (Pty) Ltd

Aquaheat Pool Heaters (Pty) Ltd

Ariston South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Arnott Panels (Pty) Ltd

Atbro Systems CC

Brand Engineering S A (Pty) Ltd

Brightsource Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Burgess and Partners (Pty) Ltd

Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd

Cato Ridge Electrical Construction (Pty) Ltd

CBRE Excellerate GWS Facilities Management (Pty) Ltd

Channel Data (Pty) Ltd

Colbyn Electrical Services (Pty) Ltd

Cybersmart (Pty) Ltd

Diesel Electric Services (Pty) Ltd

Difference Approach (Pty) Ltd

Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd

Drain Surgeon Franchising (Africa) (Pty) Ltd (The)

Edison Power (Pty) Ltd

Empayar Electrical (Pty) Ltd

Ericsson South Africa (Pty) Ltd

ESL Plumbing (Pty) Ltd

Falcon Shopfitters SA (Pty) Ltd

Flat-Foot Air Conditioners (Pty) Ltd

Goddards Electrical Contractors (Pty) Ltd

Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Hybrid Automation CC

Industrial Plumbers Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Iritron (Pty) Ltd

Isowall Automotive (Pty) Ltd

J N Plumbing CC

Johnson Controls International (Pty) Ltd

Kone Elevators South Africa (Pty) Ltd

M M A Security Services (Pty) Ltd

M-Tech Industrial (Pty) Ltd

Magetz Electrical (Pty) Ltd

Melco Elevator (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Met Solar (Pty) Ltd

Metro Fibre Networx (Pty) Ltd

Micropower Modulek (Pty) Ltd

Otis (Pty) Ltd

P A Shopfitters (Pty) Ltd

Peninsula Plumbing and Engineering Works (Pty) Ltd

Protherm Systems (Pty) Ltd

RGD SA (Pty) Ltd

RMS Shopfitting (Pty) Ltd

Ro-Al Construction (Pty) Ltd

SA Heat Pump Engineers (Pty) Ltd

Schindler Lifts (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Secutel Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Servest (Pty) Ltd

Shospec (Pty) Ltd

Sirac Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sola Group (Pty) Ltd

Solar Heat Exchangers (Pty) Ltd

Solareff (Pty) Ltd

SolarWorld Africa (Pty) Ltd

Southern Air Conditioning (Pty) Ltd

Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd

Steinmuller Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sustainable Power Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Synergy Energy Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Systems Automation and Management (Pty) Ltd

Thorburn Security Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd

WEG Group Africa (Pty) Ltd

Xone Integrated Security (Pty) Ltd

